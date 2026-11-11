Fernando Mendoza to start at quarterback for Raiders vs Seahawks after Kirk Cousins trade

Rookie Fernando Mendoza will make his first regular-season start for the Las Vegas Raiders against the Seattle Seahawks after Kirk Cousins was traded to the Minnesota Vikings.

Fernando Mendoza will make his first regular-season start at quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks won last season's Super Bowl and have one of the league's most imposing defenses.

Mendoza described becoming the Raiders' starting quarterback as a new step in his career but said he did not want to make the moment larger than it needed to be. He called it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that he appears eager to embrace. Mendoza said his work and the mentorship of Kirk Cousins since the spring have helped him gain confidence and earn the trust of his teammates and coach Klint Kubiak.

Also read Seattle Seahawks prep for No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza's debut start

Mendoza Gains Confidence Under Cousins Mentorship

I'm a lot more confident as a quarterback and feel more developed, whether it's under center, connecting with teammates or understanding an NFL scheme, the No. 1 overall pick in April's NFL Draft said Wednesday. There are so many areas that I have improved on, and I look forward to keep on improving. The trade that cleared Mendoza's path was one of the more surprising moves before Tuesday's deadline.

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The Minnesota Vikings sent a third-round pick to Las Vegas for Cousins, reuniting him with coach Kevin O'Connell and returning him to a franchise and offensive system where he had found success. Cousins played for Minnesota from 2018 through 2023. Mendoza said the move caught him off guard and that he had no inkling his mentor would be dealt. Cousins' absence was clearly felt in the locker room.

Mendoza said people reacted by saying Kirk got traded and that it was the nature of the business. He said he was excited to see Cousins in his future. Mendoza commended Cousins and his family for welcoming him with open arms, noting Cousins welcomed him into his household while in Las Vegas, was never dismissive and offered guidance without any restraints.

Cousins Departure Surprises Raiders Teammates

Everyone watches the Netflix show and you hear things from media, but to actually be in with him and spend long hours just in the quarterback room with him was extremely special, Mendoza said. I'm going to miss him, and I really appreciate and am deeply thankful for everything that the Cousins family has offered to me. Center Tyler Linderbaum said he was absolutely surprised by Cousins' departure.

He said Cousins put himself in a position where teams wanted him, but Linderbaum wished that was not the case. Wide receiver Tre Tucker said it was hard to see Cousins leave and called him one of the best human beings he has ever met. Tucker said he knew this day was coming, which made it easier for him to handle the past 24 hours. He said Cousins left the Raiders in a better place than he found them.

How Kirk is now, that's how Fernando will be when he's Kirk's age, Tucker said. They were great together. Kubiak said this week should not feel like a whirlwind for Mendoza because he has been preparing the right way from the beginning. Kubiak also said the Raiders will not be peeling back anything in their offense, as the coach is comfortable with Mendoza running the entire playbook.

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Raiders Back Up Rookie Quarterback For Sunday

We're going to go do what the whole team does best, all 11, and then he does his part distributing the football, Kubiak said. Mendoza's teammates understand the challenges of adjusting to the pro level and are rallying behind the 23-year-old signal caller. Tight end Brock Bowers said he is excited for Mendoza's first start and cannot wait to see him sling the ball around the field.

Bowers said Mendoza has a good challenge ahead of him against a Seattle defense that has allowed the fewest total yards per game in the league at 244.2 and is tied for fourth in points allowed per game at 18. Everyone has faith in him, Bowers said. Mendoza might have a bad play here and there, but you just got to flush it. I know he does a good job at that.

Tucker said there is nothing Mendoza cannot do and that he brings consistency, a trait Tucker likes to see from a quarterback. Tucker said Wednesday's practice with Mendoza as QB1 went great and it was good to see Mendoza in a flow. We've been seeing it all year, Tucker said. He's been taking reps with us.

He's been doing everything, and you just see a throw in practice and say, Wow. For that to be out there this Sunday is going to be fun.