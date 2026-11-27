CLEVELAND, Ohio—The Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) have a legitimate opportunity to make a run at the NFL Playoffs if they can take a very winnable game here in Clevel

CLEVELAND, Ohio—The Las Vegas Raiders have a legitimate opportunity to make a run at the NFL Playoffs if they can take a very winnable game here in Cleveland against the Browns on Sunday Night.

The Sunday Night Football tilt on NBC is certain to be a fun one for a Raiders rebuild that is on track. The Raiders are ahead of their preseason expectations. With number one overall pick from the 2026 NFL Draft, Fernando Mendoza, who NFL executives ranked as the top QB prospect of the last four drafts, getting his third career start, things are heating up. The Raider Nation is a fan base unlike any other.

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They don’t see themselves as fans of a team; they see their fandom as a way of life, and they're on fire for their young field general. Mendoza spoke ahead of leaving for Cleveland later today and broke down where he is, and how he honestly assesses both his progress and the team.