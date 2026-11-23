Rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns in his second career start, but a fourth-quarter pick-six sealed the Las Vegas Raiders' 38-24 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns in his second career start, but a fourth-quarter pick-six sealed the Las Vegas Raiders' 38-24 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at Empower Field at Mile High.

Denver improved to 8-2. The Raiders fell behind 17-0 on the road before Mendoza led a comeback. He found Ashton Jeanty in stride for a 68-yard touchdown, and by the middle of the third quarter the Raiders had evened the score. Mendoza completed 18 of 37 passes and took five sacks.

Also read 3 takeaways: Mendoza grows, Jeanty explodes, but Raiders learn painful lesson in loss to Broncos

Mendoza sold a play fake, rolled right and found Ian Thomas for a 19-yard score after Mike Washington Jr. carried four straight times. Kubiak could see how many pages of the playbook that opened. With the Raiders down a touchdown in the fourth quarter, Mendoza threw a pass that Denver cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian returned 35 yards for a score, making it 38-24.

Advertisement

Raiders Fight Back Against Denver Broncos

Mendoza also threw an interception intended for Tre Tucker that McMillian took back for a touchdown, eliminating any hopes of a comeback. Ashton Jeanty had his best performance of the season with 11 carries for 79 yards and five receptions for 90 yards, including the 68-yard touchdown catch. He forced Denver defenders to account for him on every play. Doubling his carries would answer what happens with a better offensive line and defense.

Jack Bech had a career day with eight catches for 88 yards and a touchdown. Michael Mayer had one catch for four yards while stepping in for the injured Brock Bowers, who sat out with an ankle injury. Some pass-catchers had costly drops. Mendoza showed confidence and poise in the pocket, making several impressive throws and putting the Raiders in position to beat a divisional foe on the road.

The game was closer than the final score indicated, but the Raiders showed their youth with key mistakes. The Raiders made Mendoza the first pick in the draft. Indiana, the school he left, is 9-2 after an overtime loss at Washington, with both losses by four points or fewer. The Hoosiers would have liked their old quarterback for one more possession in either game.

Denver Quarterback Leads Offensive Attack

Denver's Bo Nix moved the ball and finished drives, scoring 31 points against a defense that could not hold up its end. Cornerback Stokes, supposed to be the team's top corner, struggled. The defense often asks a rookie to rescue it. The Raiders have problems that will take another offseason to fix, maybe two.

Advertisement

General manager John Spytek can think about what he saw Sunday and how much easier it makes the biggest decision about every move: does this guy help us win with Fernando Mendoza? For years around the Raiders, fans could argue over who ought to play quarterback next Sunday or two years from now. Let somebody else have that argument.

Fernando Mendoza Future of Franchise

Go find the kid a receiver, give him a clean pocket, get him the ball back once in a while and see where he takes you. With a better offensive line and a defense that keeps games within reach, 158 rushing yards to go with 90 through the air might feel less like wishful thinking. An offseason spent finding protectors ought to help get those five sacks down to one or two.

Raider Nation is one of the most passionate fan bases in the league and let the world know how it felt throughout the game. The future of the franchise is in Mendoza's hands after two starts.