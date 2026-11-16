Fernando Mendoza destroys Seahawks staffer with wild pass

Fernando Mendoza had 12 incomplete passes in the Las Vegas Raiders’ 21-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. One of those incomplete passes hit an unfortunate target. Las Vegas Raiders q…

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza passes against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL football game in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. Mendoza threw a pass in the fourth quarter that hit a Seattle Seahawks staff member straight in the face.

Seattle Seahawks staff member lying on the floor after being hit in the face by a ball thrown by Fernando Mendoza. . Of course, Mendoza didn’t hit the staff member on purpose, and the staff member was not knocked out cold. But that still must have hurt.

Also read Raiders start Fernando Mendoza at quarterback vs Seahawks after Cousins trade

It’s unclear who the staff member was or what happened to them. It did not appear that the man suffered a serious injury and looked like he was shaking the hit off by the time he was taken off the screen. Given Mendoza’s personality, if he catches wind of what happened, he will probably try to contact the man to apologize.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza speaks at a press conference after an NFL football game in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza passes against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL football game in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. Seattle Seahawks staff member lying on the floor after being hit in the face by a ball thrown by Fernando Mendoza. .

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza speaks at a press conference after an NFL football game in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.