Fernando Mendoza Becomes Raiders Starting Quarterback After Kirk Cousins Trade

Former Cal star Fernando Mendoza becomes the Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback after the Kirk Cousins trade to the Vikings, facing the Seahawks next.

Cal graduate Fernando Mendoza suddenly became the starting quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday, the day of the NFL trading deadline. The change came because the Raiders traded starting quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2027 third-round draft pick, not because of anything Mendoza did on the field.

Mendoza, who turned 23 last month, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft after winning the Heisman Trophy for national champion Indiana. He will make his first start against the defending NFL champion Seattle Seahawks, two days after the Raiders lost 38-17 to the San Francisco 49ers.

Also read Kirk Cousins Trade Grades: Vikings Are Officially in Super Bowl-or-Bust Mode

Fernando Mendoza Steps In After the Cousins Trade

The Raiders traded Kirk Cousins to the Vikings, which leaves Fernando Mendoza as the Las Vegas starter for his first NFL start. The Raiders received only a 2027 third-round draft pick in return.

Mendoza has played in only one game this season as a rookie. He entered for 15 plays in the fourth quarter of the Raiders' 45-17 loss to the New England Patriots on October 11, completing 6-of-8 passes for 47 yards and scrambling once for 3 yards.

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The Seahawks are last season's Super Bowl champions, so Mendoza faces a demanding opponent in his first pro start. The Raiders have lost five of their past six games and dropped to 4-5.

Former Cal Players Face Hall of Fame Questions

Aaron Rodgers is assured of a place in the Hall of Fame, while Cam Jordan, Bryan Anger and Allen have arguments that will be debated. Rodgers, a four-time MVP, is the oldest player in the league and the oldest quarterback in the NFL.

Cam Jordan, 37, is the second-oldest defensive end in the NFL, behind only 40-year-old Calais Campbell, who sometimes plays defensive tackle. Jordan has played in seven games this season with one start and has no sacks this season, but he has 132 career sacks, which rank second among active players behind Von Miller and 17th all-time.

Bryan Anger, 38, is the oldest active punter in the NFL and is in his 15th season as a team's regular punter. Anger has been named a second-team All-Pro twice and has put 14 punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line this season, though the only punter in the Hall of Fame is Ray Guy.

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Allen, 34, is the oldest wide receiver in the NFL. He had 40 receptions for 341 yards for the Colts this season and ranks eighth all-time with 1,095 receptions, so eight more catches with the 49ers would move him into sixth place.

Raiders Schedule Ahead for Mendoza and Las Vegas

After the Seahawks game, the Raiders face the 7-2 Denver Broncos in Denver, one of the toughest venues for visiting teams. Mendoza's next challenge comes on the road in a difficult environment.

The Broncos were 8-1 at home last season and are 4-0 at home this year, with wins over the Chiefs, Jaguars, Seahawks and Rams at Mile High Stadium. Those home results make Denver a difficult test for a Raiders team that is 4-5 and trying to recover from a losing stretch.