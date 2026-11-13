Fernandina Beach families push to keep Ybor Alvarez soccer fields while some commissioners ‘don’t see a path forward’

Fernandina Beach leaders are weighing whether to keep the Ybor Alvarez soccer complex open as the city reviews FAA requirements and appraisals that could put the price at $2.8 to $3.5 million.

The Ybor Alvarez soccer complex on Bailey Road fills up most evenings with whistles, music and kids running drills, but its future is now tied to a city budget debate and federal regulations.

Fernandina Beach officials say because the fields are on airport property, any continued non-aviation use requires Federal Aviation Administration approval and must be tied to fair-market terms — either through fair-market rent or a purchase at fair-market value. At a Nov. 4 City Commission workshop, Airport Manager Nathan Coyle told commissioners the city is in the middle of the FAA disposal process that would be required before the city could be eligible to purchase the land.

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During the workshop update, the airport manager told commissioners early indications put the value of the 11.64 acres at roughly $2.8 million to $3.5 million — though the appraisal review was still underway. Several commissioners raised concerns about whether the city could afford to purchase the property, especially as officials also discuss potential budget impacts tied to Amendment 3.

“I think now that we are faced with Amendment 3 reductions in funding that this is something I am not sure we can afford anymore,” Commissioner Genece Minshew said. “I just don’t see a path forward at this point with this kind of money. ” “We’re figuring out what services we are going to cut, and this is absolutely one we have to cut,” Commissioner Joyce Tuten said, adding it would be “a real loss to the community.

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” Families and players rally: ‘Save our fields’ On the sidelines this week, players and parents chanted “Save our fields” and made signs calling on the city to keep the complex open. Cortnie Yeoman-Dargas, a parent whose child plays in the program, said the complex has become a gathering space for families.

“The moment you drive here and step on the field, you feel the love, you feel the community,” she said. “You can’t put a price to that. ” Players also voiced worry about losing the fields.

“I was very upset because the fields are important to all of us and I think that soccer is more important than money and planes landing,” one young player said. “I was sad because I’ve been playing here for a long time,” another said. Soccer program says the complex serves hundreds of kids Andy Francis, a coach with Amelia Island Youth Soccer and the competitive Nassau United program, said the fields are in constant use.

“Any given day there can be two to three hundred kids out here. Sometimes more,” Francis said. Francis said the club has about 800 kids in the program this season, ranging from 3 to 16 years old. Vice Mayor Darron Ayscue said he would like the city to see the final number and explore ways to bridge the funding gap.

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“Maybe there’s a big private donor out there… maybe… a lease purchase program,” Ayscue said. Ayscue said even if the city ultimately can’t keep soccer at Ybor Alvarez, he believes residents should stay engaged as officials look for other locations. If the city can’t keep Ybor Alvarez, what’s next? The city says if commissioners decide not to submit a disposal and purchase request to the FAA, it will work with local sports organizations on a transition plan.

Officials say the city has some capacity to expand the Hickory Street soccer fields and is working to secure an additional lease with the Nassau County School Board for land on Atlantic Avenue. The city also plans to add lighting to the Joe Velardi Softball Field to expand usable hours, along with additional expansion of the softball complex at the MLK Jr. Recreation Center. What happens next City staff says the appraisal review is still underway.

Once it’s finished, the information is expected to come back to the City Commission for discussion and direction on whether to pursue FAA disposal and a potential purchase. For now, families say they’ll keep showing up — and keep pushing — to keep the fields in play. For more on how to get involved, click HERE .