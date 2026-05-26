Fergie Reunites with the Black Eyed Peas at American Music Awards

The Black Eyed Peas were honored with the best throwback song of the year award for their 2009 hit song Rock That Body at the 52nd annual American Music Awards. Fergie surprised everyone with a special appearance onstage after the award was announced to praise her son and express gratitude to her fans.

Fergie joined her longtime friends and brothers, will.i.am, Taboo, and apl.de.ap, onstage to accept the award for best throwback song of the year for their song Rock That Body .

During the 52nd annual American Music Awards, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Fergie made a surprise appearance to give a shoutout to her 12-year-old son Axl. Fergie left the Black Eyed Peas in 2018 to pursue her solo music career after 16 years as the group's lead vocalist.

The four musicians gave a heartfelt acceptance speech, giving thanks to their fans and expressing their gratitude for the song's resurgence due to TikTok and social media. The reunion was a special moment for the group, as they all celebrated completing a half-century of life, having achieved milestones in 2025 and 2026. The moment sparked an outpouring of love and affection for each other and their fans, as the four reiterated their commitment to making great music together





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Fergie Black Eyed Peas American Music Awards Rock That Body 52Nd Annual American Music Awards Las Vegas Nevada Award Aimas Music Reunion Throwback Song

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