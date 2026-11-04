Fenway Sports Group Negotiates Acquisition of Majority Stake in Cadillac Formula One Team

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group are in talks to buy a majority stake in Cadillac Formula One for at least $3 billion. FSG seeks to expand its global sports portfolio amid Cadillac's struggles in the constructors championship.

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group are currently in advanced discussions regarding the purchase of a majority stake in the Cadillac Formula One team. Mark Walter, an American billionaire with a net worth of $6 billion (£4.5 billion), is exploring options to sell his controlling interest in the outfit. Multiple sources indicate that the Boston-based sports holding company is one of several interested parties in talks to acquire the struggling American Grand Prix entrant.

Valuation and Investment Structure

Reports suggest that Mark Walter is seeking a valuation of at least $3 billion (£2.2 billion) for his share of the enterprise. Despite the high-profile nature of the negotiations, insiders emphasize that no agreement has been finalized and the deal remains in a fluid state. Fenway Sports Group is keen to expand its diverse portfolio of sporting assets, viewing the Formula One entry as a strategic addition to its existing holdings across various major leagues.

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Fenway Sports Group Expansion Strategy

John Henry, the leader of Fenway Sports Group, has built a formidable empire that includes the Boston Red Sox baseball team and the English Premier League club Liverpool FC. The group previously held a controlling interest in the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team. Currently, Fenway Sports Group is in the process of selling a stake of around 38 per cent in Liverpool to a consortium led by Amit Bhatia. This new investor group features the backing of prominent billionaires Jeff Bezos and Eduardo Saverin, signaling a major shift in the club ownership structure.

Mark Walters Diverse Portfolio

Mark Walter serves as the chief executive officer of an asset management firm and maintains significant stakes in several major American sports franchises. His investments include the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team, the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team, and BlueCo, the holding company that owns Chelsea Football Club in England. His involvement in Cadillac Formula One represents another high-profile venture in a career marked by investments in premier sports organizations. Walter is now exploring whether to exit his position at Cadillac to allow new ownership to steer the team through its developmental phase.

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Cadillac Performance and Driver Lineup

Cadillac is making its highly anticipated Formula One debut this season, but the campaign has been difficult so far. The team sits at the rock bottom of the constructors championship and has yet to score a single point in the standings. Despite the immense experience of their drivers Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas, the car has struggled to compete at the front of the grid. Their best finish came at the Chinese Grand Prix back in March, when Valtteri Bottas managed to secure 13th place, highlighting the significant performance gap they must bridge.

Recent Contract Renewals

Amid the on-track struggles, Cadillac did receive a timely boost last week when Sergio Perez agreed to a new contract. This deal ensures that the experienced Mexican driver will remain with the American team until 2029. This long-term commitment from one of the sport's most decorated drivers provides a sense of stability for the team as it seeks to improve its performance. The renewed partnership with Sergio Perez is seen as a crucial step in building credibility for the new manufacturer as it aims to become a competitive force in future seasons.