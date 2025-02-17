Fentanyl Crisis in New Mexico: A Battle for Border Security and Community Solutions

New Mexico grapples with a fentanyl overdose crisis, prompting a debate over border security measures and community-based solutions. While President Trump's militarized border strategy enjoys support from Republicans, Democrats advocate for a focus on addiction treatment and social programs.

Fentanyl overdoses have reached crisis levels in New Mexico for the past three years. State leaders are advocating for a combination of punitive and community-based strategies to combat this deadly drug, amidst a White House push to fortify the Southern border. While President Donald Trump has deployed troops to the U.S.

-Mexico border to curb immigration and the flow of fentanyl, a move supported by New Mexico Republicans, many Democrats in the state, which has a historically Democratic leaning, have expressed that this policy will do little to help residents struggling with addiction or those at risk from cartels.The most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that in 2022, New Mexico recorded one of the highest overdose rates in the country related to the synthetic opioid fentanyl. Fentanyl-related deaths accounted for 63 percent of all fatalities. This tragic trend continued into 2023, with fentanyl use contributing to 66.7 percent of drug-related deaths in the state.Despite a decline in overall overdose deaths across New Mexico, fentanyl remains a potent threat. Democrat Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has been outspoken about strengthening penalties for fentanyl traffickers but has firmly opposed the militarization of the border. 'The governor is working with the New Mexico Legislature to stiffen penalties for fentanyl dealers,' Michael Coleman, her communications director, told Newsweek. 'She does not support militarizing the U.S. border.' Ash Soular, a spokeswoman for the Republican Party of New Mexico, told Newsweek that state Republicans endorse Trump's plans to utilize the military to curtail the flow of drugs entering the country. 'New Mexico will also benefit from military presence at our border to enhance surveillance and interception efforts against fentanyl shipments and to provide a stronger deterrent against smugglers,' she stated. 'Our fentanyl crisis requires a stronger military presence to stop smuggling at our border, especially after Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham withdrew the National Guard in 2019 and recently pledged to oppose enforcement of Trump's immigration policies.' Lujan Grisham previously informed Newsweek that the state's National Guard would not participate in federal immigration enforcement operations, criticizing the policy as detrimental to families and the state's economy.Soular further asserted to Newsweek: 'The political landscape in New Mexico is dominated by Democrat leadership, which has downplayed the border crisis until it became a politicized issue, and the consequences have been dire: loss of lives, victims of crime, rising homelessness and an overwhelmed border patrol.' Bernalillo County, which encompasses Albuquerque, is among the hardest-hit areas in New Mexico for drug overdoses, with 456 individuals dying from fentanyl in the county in 2021. Sam Bregman, the district attorney for Bernalillo County, spoke with Newsweek about the measures his county is taking to combat this deadly drug. 'Fentanyl is by far the worst drug we have on the streets. It's cheap, abundant, deadly and can quickly destroy families and entire communities,' Bregman stated. He highlighted the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program as a crucial support tool, both for its funding and intelligence capabilities. 'It allows law enforcement to focus on fentanyl-specific issues and assign personnel that can specialize in this area specifically,' he explained.Bregman also noted a significant surge in demand for diversion programs since the onset of the fentanyl crisis. 'Young Adult Court, Drug Court and our own Pre-Prosecution Diversion program have record-high numbers of participants,' he said. These programs provide low-level distributors and offenders struggling with fentanyl with resources and tools to combat their addiction. 'These programs have proven to be essential for addressing the root problems of substance abuse disorder and have changed lives,' Bregman emphasized.Bregman stressed the importance of not relying solely on prosecution to address this issue. He expressed concern that immigration crackdowns along the border and within the state might discourage individuals from reporting drug dealers and cartels. 'Our fear is that addicts who do not have legal status are less likely to get treatment, and cartels will have an easier time intimidating the migrant community in regard to reporting their operations,' he stated. 'We need a strong community response with real leadership to overcome this complicated problem. Part of that is making informed decisions and pursuing justice against those who prey on vulnerable communities and use this deadly drug for profit.' He added, 'Another part is understanding that most people in these communities are law-abiding citizens who just want to feel safe while they walk their kids to the park. Any response to the fentanyl crisis should ensure that we pursue justice for those abusing the system while also ensuring the safety and rights of all those who just want their neighborhoods back.





