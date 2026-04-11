Fenerbahce beat Liverpool 3-2 in the Champions League in Istanbul, with a late Vedat Muriqi header seAling the win and drawing criticism of Liverpool's defending and goalkeeping.

Fenerbahce complete a comeback win over Liverpool

Fenerbahce beat Liverpool 3-2 in a Champions League match in Istanbul , with the hosts recovering from a difficult position to claim all three points late in the contest. The home side went into the final minutes ahead after a dramatic sequence that left the visiting defence heavily criticised by commentators and supporters watching the game live.

Liverpool had dominated large parts of the match in terms of possession and created a number of chances, though their finishing and defensive organisation let them down. Commentators observed that the visitors were giving away goals cheaply, and the atmosphere inside the stadium reflected the momentum that Fenerbahce built as the game wore on. Reporters at the ground described the crowd as fully behind their team through the closing stages.

Also read Fenerbahce vs. Liverpool: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The match was also notable for the roles played by several individuals on both sides. Cody Gakpo was a constant threat for Liverpool and went close from distance late on, while Alexander Isak had opportunities that he could not turn on target. For Fenerbahce, Kerem Akturkoglu tested the visitors with a free-kick that cleared the crossbar and Denzel Dumfries was involved in the move that produced the decisive goal.

Defensive errors and goalkeeping questions

The most debated aspect of the match was the manner in which Fenerbahce scored their late goal. A long throw-in was flicked on and headed back into the box by Archie Brown, who looped the ball toward the penalty area where three Liverpool defenders were positioned. Vedat Muriqi reached the ball first and headed pAst Alisson and the goal drew immediate reaction from those following the game.

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Former players working on television and radio broadcasts were critical of Liverpool's defending in the erect-up. One former defender said there had been no clear physical challenge from a Liverpool player and questioned why the goalkeeper had not come off his line to claim the delivery. Another former striker suggested the problem was one of communication, pointing to a moment when the ball came off Gakpo and left Brown with an easy chance at the back post. The goalkeeper's positioning was discussed at length, with analysts noting that a similar error occurred on the earlier goal.

Opinions were divided on Alisson's wider form this season. Some observers argued that the Brazilian had looked more like his earlier self than he had in the previous campaign, while others felt that his decline was becoming visible and that the club would need to consider its options in goal. Supporters on social media expressed a range of views, with many acknowledging the goalkeeper's past contribution while questioning recent performances.

Closing minutes and reaction

In the final stages, Fenerbahce sought to protect their lead by dropping deeper and running down the clock. bradley Barcola was adjudged to have fouled N'Golo Kante, a decision the Liverpool player didn't accept. Lewis Koumas came on for Trey Nyoni shortly before Fenerbahce won a free-kick near the edge of the Liverpool box and Alexis Mac Allister was shown a yellow card during the closing exchanges.

Liverpool pushed forward in search of an equaliser, but the hosts held firm and were able to see out the remaining time. The result represents a significant moment for Fenerbahce,who showed resilience to turn the match around, while it leaves Liverpool facing questions about thier defensive discipline and goalkeeping in European competition. Further analysis of the match is expected in pre-match and post-match coverage across broadcast and digital platforms.