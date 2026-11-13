Fendi to Launch Second Edition of Design Prize

Fendi is launching the second edition of the its namesake Design Prize, dedicated to discovering and nurturing the next generation of creatives.

“Via,” which means street or road in Italian, centers on the “sampietrino,” the small basalt block that has paved the streets of Rome for more than 2,000 years.

The project translated this urban element into a collection of furniture and was realized for the upcoming December edition ofEXCLUSIVE: Dubai's Elie Khouri Art Foundation Taps Counterspace for Permanent Home The annual award will again be curated by designer Giulio Cappellini, who leads a jury of acclaimed design personalities to be revealed in due course. The jury in the first edition included Italian architect andCristina Celestino; architect and curator Joseph Grima; Rossana Orlandi; industrial designer Josh Owen, and architect, designer and Cassina art director Patricia Urquiola.

Also read Courtney McLeod Transforms Park Avenue Armory for Salon Art + Design

The brief for the second edition, “Where furniture meets imagination,” has been shared with leading global design schools, inviting participants to present a living environment comprising different elements including furniture pieces and accessories, and can be submitted in the first two weeks of February. Among the guidelines is “one hero piece for indoor or outdoor contemporary living spaces,” which “should accommodate multiple people, combining functionality, comfort and strong design with an unexpected sense of imagination.

” Durability and functionality will also be key, as well as being “visually distinctive and joyful. ” In addition, while respecting the codes of Fendi, “the project should go beyond conventional seating: it can invite interaction, movement, different ways of sitting or gathering, transforming a functional object into a memorable shared experience. ”Earlier this year Fendi Casa opened its first flagship in Paris as part of its partner Luxury Living Group’s expansion in both retail and branded residences.

Advertisement

There are around 20 Fendi Casa stores worldwide, including seven directly operated units in Milan, Paris, London, Shanghai, Miami and its recently opened flagships in New York City and Los Angeles.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty CollaborationThe Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So FarFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom BrowneFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, AmiriFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLabOn the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the LooksVideo: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 SneakerThese Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers