Fendi Appoints New Global Private Client Relations Director

Fendi has named Gianmaria Pizzoccheri, with experience at Dior, Louis Vuitton and Valentino, worldwide private client relations director.

Homein mainland China, where he held the role of president and CEO, naming Maria Grazia Chiuri the Rome-based brand’s chief creative officer in October 2025.

Sources say he has been aiming to build a more agile and sophisticated organization with new talent, in order to meet the expectations of the globalIn September, Ros told WWD that through Chiuri’s products, Fendi is “restoring gradually the client excitement and the momentum at all levels and globally, in ready-to-wear, shoes and bags. For the first time we are recapturing all sleeping clients that we had or clients from other high-end brands.

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” He also underscored the importance of craft at Fendi, “always one of the main engines, a really detailed product, for life, and that’s something that we are making even bolder and stronger. ” Clienteling in retail with a view to building long-term, high-value relationships between brands, sales associates and shoppers is increasingly key in this uncertain and volatile market, and luxury houses continue to heavily invest in dedicated high-end clienteling projects and private client activations.

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