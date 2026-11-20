Anne-Cecile Mailfert denounces franceinfo anchor Fanny Conquy for revealing her partnership with a top executive, sparking debate on gender bias in media transparency.

Anne-Cecile Mailfert, the chairwoman of the Fondation des Femmes, has publicly condemned a live television broadcast on franceinfo after anchor Fanny Conquy revealed her personal relationship with a senior executive at the state broadcaster during a segment about actor Gerard Depardieu. The 42-year-old activist stormed off the studio set following the disclosure, describing the incident as a humiliating attempt to reduce her professional standing to her private life and a romantic partnership.

Transparency Measures Trigger On-Air Disclosure

The franceinfo channel explained that the disclosure was a result of new ethics and transparency protocols designed to prevent conflicts of interest under the supervision of the regulatory body Arcom. An ethics commission meeting held in 2025 determined that the romantic relationship between Mailfert and Stéphane Sitbon-Gomez, the 39-year-old deputy managing director of France Televisions, must be publicly acknowledged on air. This decision followed a financial link between the two entities, specifically a €7,000 donation made by France Televisions to the Fondation des Femmes, which Mailfert leads.

Also read Activist Anne-Cecile Mailfert Walks Off Franceinfo Interview Over Partner Disclosure

Mailfert Denounces Gender Bias in Media Coverage

Speaking via Instagram on Tuesday, Anne-Cecile Mailfert argued that the broadcast reflected a systemic tendency to define women by the men responsible for their perceived success rather than their own merits. She stated that she was invited to discuss violence against women strictly in her capacity as the president of the leading foundation on the issue, and she felt hurt by the shift in focus toward her personal relationship. Mailfert emphasized that women are individuals with their own history, skills, and convictions, asserting that they are not mere appendages to men's lives and that this form of reductionism is not neutral.

She acknowledged that no professional success is achieved entirely in isolation, crediting her partner for his support and his share of childcare responsibilities. However, she maintained that despite the necessity of transparency, the method of disclosure crossed a line into sexism, noting that male professionals are rarely subjected to similar interrogations about their spouses' or partners' careers during public interviews.

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Network Apologizes for Lack of Advance Notice

France Televisions later issued a clarification, admitting that while the transparency rules were necessary, the channel failed to give Mailfert advance notice before making the revelation live on air. Yannick Letranchant, who oversees ethics and transparency at franceinfo, acknowledged the complex tension between the obligation to disclose potential conflicts of interest and the risk of relegating an individual to the status of someone else's partner. The incident has sparked a broader debate about how strictly ethical guidelines are implemented and whether they inadvertently reinforce gender stereotypes in journalism.

Public Figures Voice Support and Criticism

Mailfert received immediate public support from prominent political figures, including hard-Left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon and parliament speaker Yael Braun-Pivet. Braun-Pivet stated that a woman holding her own convictions and speaking for herself should be a given standard in 2026. Singer and former first lady of France, Carla Bruni, also defended Mailfert in social media comments, sharing her own experiences of being reduced to her husband's identity after marriage and condemning the sexist nature of such media treatment.

Conversely, some critics pointed to perceived double standards in Mailfert's advocacy. Monegasque princess Maria Carolina de Bourbon des Deux-Siciles, who is in a relationship with French hard-Right politician Jordan Bardella, claimed that Mailfert had previously attempted to bar her from public events due to her partner's political affiliation, suggesting that the activist applies transparency rules selectively based on personal or political preferences.