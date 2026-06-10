Female Prison Officer Denies Misconduct Over Relationship with Murderer at Belmarsh

A prison officer admits to kissing and corresponding with a murderer but denies the conduct constitutes misconduct in a public office, with her trial set for 2029.

A female prison officer has denied having an 'inappropriate relationship' with a murderer at Belmarsh maximum security prison, a court has heard. Michelle Molver, 30, admitted to 'kissing' and sending letters to murderer Kemai Mathurine , 23, while working at the prison in Woolwich, south-east London.

She has been charged with misconduct in a public office between August 1 and September 5 last year, but denies her actions amount to the offence. Mathurine was locked up at 16 for his involvement in the gang murder of Joseph William Torres, 20, in March 2018 and sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in prison.

Mr Torres was sitting in a van in Essex Close, Walthamstow, with his friend when he was shot dead in a case of mistaken identity. Molver, of Chadwell Heath, Essex, appeared at Woolwich Crown Court wearing an all black outfit and Dr Marten boots. Her not guilty plea means she must wait more than three years to stand trial due to the courts' backlog.

According to the charge, Molver had an 'inappropriate relationship' with Mathurine 'in the workshop' while performing her role as Prison Employment Lead. Her defence lawyer, Nigel Leskin, stated: 'She admits she had a relationship with the prisoner, but this extended only as far as letters sent between them and kissing. She does not accept this amounts to misconduct in public office.

' The hearing today fixed a three-day trial for September 5, 2029, but she was released on unconditional bail and will not be held in custody until then. Judge Elizabeth Baker told Molver: 'You have pleaded not guilty to this, and as you heard the trial is not going to take place for some considerable time. If you change your mind at any point, just let your lawyers know.

' Molver had been responsible for helping ex-convicts find jobs on the outside and is listed as a former director of the now dissolved Road to Rehabilitation Ltd and as a current director of Grass Root Homes Ltd. She was also involved with The Churchill Fellowship, which focuses on rehab projects to reduce reoffending among ex-prisoners. In an online profile, Molver stated: 'My role is to support prisoners into employment on release and ultimately to reduce their likelihood of reoffending.

The criminal justice system in the UK is at breaking point, with prison populations at an all-time high, and this has a ripple effect impacting services well beyond the justice sector.

' Her fellowship project reportedly examined ways to cut reoffending in UK prisons by studying practices used in countries including Norway and Switzerland. Molver previously celebrated a first-class honours degree in criminology from Leeds Beckett University. HMP Belmarsh houses high-profile offenders, including national security risk prisoners





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Prison Officer Belmarsh Misconduct Inappropriate Relationship Kemai Mathurine Joseph Torres Rehabilitation Trial Delayed

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