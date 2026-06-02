Female Perpetrators of Child Sexual Abuse Often Use Grooming, New Research Reveals

New research highlights the use of grooming by female perpetrators of child sexual abuse and the importance of understanding the definition of child sexual grooming to prevent abuse.

New research reveals that female perpetrators of child sexual abuse often use grooming, and victims rarely tell anyone. The words used to describe child sexual abuse matter, as media framing can obscure exploitation, minimize harm, and shape how the public understands abuse.

Research shows that not all perpetrators of sexual abuse target a single type of victim, with some targeting victims across multiple age groups, genders, and relationships. A new study examined how children are being sexually abused in schools, with the next step being the implementation of steps to prevent it.

MrBeast's former YouTube co-host, Ava Kris Tyson, has been accused of online sexual grooming, which is a process where a perpetrator builds a relationship with a victim to gain their trust and exploit them. Nobel Laureate Alice Munro's daughter disclosed sexual abuse by her stepfather, and that her mother failed to support her, highlighting the causes of non-support and how it impacts survivors.

A new study finds that another youth perpetrates the behavior in 37 percent of cases of child sexual abuse, and almost all cases involve sexual grooming behaviors. Knowledge is power when it comes to preventing sexual abuse, and learning three key strategies to keep children safe in the new year is crucial.

In cases of child sexual abuse, the perpetrator may also spend time and effort grooming the family, and learning about the process of familial grooming and how it can be prevented is essential. New federal legislation eliminates the statute of limitations for those sexually abused as minors to file civil claims.

Twenty years after the Shakeshaft Report, educator sexual misconduct remains rampant in U.S. schools, with the results of a new study giving insights into the abuse and how to prevent it. A new study identifies red-flag sexual grooming behaviors that differentiated between those who experienced childhood sexual abuse and normal adult-child interactions. Understanding the definition of child sexual grooming can help adults stop child sexual abuse before it occurs.

There has been controversy in the media about the usage of the term 'grooming,' and it is critical that the term be used only in reference to child sexual abuse. Integrating discussion of healthy sexuality into parenting can protect children from sexual abuse. Child sexual abuse is one of the most under-reported crimes, and facilitating disclosure and helping survivors access treatment and support is crucial.

No one should feel pressure to engage in sexual relations that they do not want, and sexual coercion refers to a wide range of behaviors that can have negative long-term consequences. Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of federal sex trafficking, and women are often involved in sex trafficking and the sexual grooming of victims





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When the Abuser Is a Woman: Female-on-Female Child Sexual AbuseNew research reveals that female perpetrators of child sexual abuse often use grooming, and victims rarely tell anyone.

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