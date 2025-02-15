FEMA Shakeup: Firings and Funding Freeze Amidst Migrant Aid Controversy

Internal turmoil at FEMA intensifies as four employees, including the Chief Financial Officer, are fired for allegedly circumventing leadership. The agency faces accusations of mismanagement and confusion over funding for migrant shelter programs, particularly after $80 million in grants to New York City was revoked. The situation reflects broader tensions between career officials and political appointees within DHS, fueled by ongoing efforts to reform or eliminate FEMA.

One week into the Trump administration, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem issued a directive that the Federal Emergency Management Agency ( FEMA ) should stop sending money to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that she characterized as helping “illegal aliens.” But the memo didn’t address money that flowed to state and local governments, fueling confusion at the agency charged with administering federal payments related to migrant housing.

FEMA personnel were directed to continue sending those payments. This week, four FEMA employees, including its chief financial officer, were fired and accused by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) of circumventing leadership. And more than $80 million in federal grant money to New York City to help shelter migrants was clawed back. The internal back and forth that led to the firings, details of which have not been previously reported, reflects the turmoil at FEMA, as well as a level of tension that has developed between career officials at the agency and top political appointees at DHS. A Homeland Security spokesperson maintained that while payments to state and local government funding were permitted, the money shouldn’t be going to NGOs providing services to migrants and argued the fired officials deceived higher ups. The program in question is explicitly intended to assist those providing shelter and aid to migrants. FEMA officials who spoke with CNN said that guidance wasn’t clear and that the lump sum went directly to the New York City government. The firings of the four FEMA staff members – in particular, Chief Financial Officer Mary Comans – have shaken agency personnel, from senior officials to rank-and-file workers. FEMA sources describe Comans, a longtime civil servant who worked for administrations of both parties, as a “trusted” and “well-respected” public servant. One FEMA official described Comans as a “scapegoat.” The Trump administration and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency have been fixated on reforming or eliminating FEMA, arguing that it’s ineffective and inefficient. DOGE personnel have been inside FEMA offices, meeting with agency staff and reviewing FEMA files, according to multiple sources. “It’s nerve-wracking. They’re not looking for context. They’re not interested in anyone explaining to them how this works,” another FEMA official told CNN.Confusion over sending money to New York stemmed from the Shelter and Services Program, an existing program administered by FEMA, in partnership with US Customs and Border Protection, to aid cities sheltering migrants. It was the target of Republican attacks during the 2024 presidential campaign and drew the ire of Musk. On January 28, Noem directed agencies to halt grants that go to NGOs and are related “in any way on immigration.” In the memo submitted as part of an ongoing court case, Noem specified that any component that makes an exception must obtain written consent of the general counsel or his delegee. The hold applied to the Shelter and Services Program. In fiscal year 2024, Congress appropriated $650 million for the program, according to the agency. Two days later, acting DHS General Counsel Joseph Mazzara told DHS officials that money for state and local governments “should keep flowing” in response to queries about whether that kind of grant funding could proceed, according to an email obtained by CNN. A description of the program provided in the email to Mazzara notes that it awards grant funding to state and local governments, as well as NGOs, to provide shelter and aid to migrants. “Everyone at FEMA thought it was put to rest,” one source familiar with the matter said. But some questions remained. In a February 4 email reviewed by CNN, Ryan Corle, a Homeland Security official, asked Mazzara whether the funding pause applied “only to NGOs, and then only to programs related in some way to immigration,” acknowledging that the question had continued to come up. “Should this be the general answer—that the pause does not apply to financial assistance to States and local governments—or would you like to look at the programs individually?” Corle wrote. “That is correct. No state and locals. Just NGOs. If the programs go to both, the NGO funds will be paused/repaired when further guidance goes out this morning,” Mazzara responded. Confusion had already run rampant within the agency, according to multiple sources, prompting additional attempts to clarify what parts of the program were frozen. Multiple sources told CNN that FEMA officials asked for confirmation from DHS numerous times prior to sending funds to New York City. In response to questions from CNN, DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin accused the FEMA officials of deceit, arguing that they did not disclose that the funds would ultimately trickle down to an organization assisting migrants





