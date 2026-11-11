FEMA opens disaster recovery centers in San Antonio, Kerrville for summer flood victims

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SAN ANTONIO — Texans still struggling to recover from this summer's devastating storms and flooding can now get face-to-face help from FEMA at two newly opened disaster recovery centers in San Antonio and Kerrville.

The centers are helping homeowners and renters who suffered damage during the severe storms, tornadoes, damaging winds and flooding that swept through parts of Texas between July 12 and Aug. 4. The centers bring together representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration to help people apply for assistance, answer questions and connect them with additional recovery resources.

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Homeowners and renters who suffered losses not fully covered by insurance may qualify for FEMA assistance. Those with homeowners or renters insurance should first file a claim with their insurance company. If insurance doesn't cover all the damage, federal assistance may help with certain remaining expenses. FEMA representatives can also help identify additional needs and connect residents with local, state and federal agencies, nonprofit organizations and community groups.

Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Crockett, Dimmit, Frio, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Kinney, La Salle, Maverick, Medina, Real, Schleicher, Sutton, Uvalde, Val Verde and Zavala. Phone: Call 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Central time, seven days a week. Assistance is available in multiple languages, including Spanish. Both newly opened centers are accessible to people with disabilities and offer assistive technology.

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