FEMA will conduct a mandatory national Emergency Alert System test on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 1:20 p.m. CT, ensuring broadcast infrastructure reliability for public safety communications.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency ( FEMA) will conduct a mandatory, nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at approximately 1:20 p.m. Central Time. This scheduled exercise involves radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, and satellite providers interrupting normal programming to relay a standardized test message. Residents across the United States should expect to hear the alert but are instructed that no action is required by the public.

Test Schedule and Broadcast Details

FEMA, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission, has designated Tuesday, November 17, 2026, as the specific date for this critical infrastructure verification. The test will last approximately one minute and will appear simultaneously across thousands of radio, television, cable, satellite, and wireline providers. The message to be broadcast is fixed by law and will read: This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.

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Legal Mandate and System Verification

Federal law requires FEMA to conduct a nationwide test of the public alert and warning system at least once every three years. This upcoming exercise marks the first nationwide test since October 4, 2023. The primary objective is to verify that the nation's emergency alert systems are functioning properly and to identify any technical gaps before the system is needed in a real emergency. Testing on a nationwide scale ensures that the message can reach every TV and radio station, as well as cable and satellite providers, at the exact same moment when seconds matter.

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Stakeholder Roles and Public Communication

The Emergency Alert System is a national public warning system composed of thousands of participating providers. In a genuine emergency, state and local authorities and the National Weather Service utilize this same infrastructure to quickly disseminate urgent information to the public. By testing the system now, FEMA and the Federal Communications Commission aim to ensure that communication channels remain open and effective for government officials when they need to alert citizens to dangers such as severe weather, natural disasters, or national security threats.

Limitations and Backup Procedures

It is important to note that this test applies exclusively to traditional radio and television broadcasts. Your cell phone will not receive an alert for this specific test, as it does not utilize the same infrastructure as the EAS. If severe weather or other conditions prevent the test on the scheduled date, a backup date of December 3, 2026, has been established. Residents in areas such as Montgomery, Alabama, and throughout the nation should prepare for the interruption but need not panic.