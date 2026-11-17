FEMA's revised flood maps in Washington County expand risk zones, significantly raising flood insurance premiums for homeowners in Hurricane, Utah.

Federal Emergency Management Agency officials have released comprehensive updates to flood risk maps in Washington County, a decision that immediately threatens to raise insurance premiums for residents hit by recent storm damage in Hurricane, Utah. An engineering study underpinned these new boundaries, expanding the designated floodway and floodplain areas to more accurately reflect historical water intrusion patterns. This recalibration means that properties previously considered safe may now face mandatory coverage requirements or substantially higher costs.

The newly engineered maps designate additional land as high-risk flood zones, specifically expanding the A zone boundaries where properties with federally backed mortgages must carry flood insurance. This regulatory change forces a reevaluation of risk for homeowners who were previously excluded from these mandatory requirements. The expanded zones now encompass areas that experienced significant water damage during recent fall storms, challenging the assumptions made by earlier mapping data.

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Sheena Carter, a resident whose home was hit by flooding despite being outside the original floodplain, illustrates the severe financial hurdles facing affected families. After two separate flood events ruined salvageable items and garage contents, Carter discovered that standard homeowners insurance does not cover flood damage. She attempted to secure coverage but found the upfront full deductible prohibitive, forcing a choice between fixing her home or paying for the insurance itself.

Carter explained that with the first flood, she was able to salvage some things, but after the second flood, everything meant to be saved and supplies in the garage got ruined. She noted that customers must pay the full deductible for coverage right at the beginning. She questioned how families could possibly uproot their lives or sell damaged properties when the market for flood-impacted homes is likely depressed. Her situation highlights the emotional and logistical toll of repeated natural disasters on homeowners who feel trapped between rising costs and inadequate protection.

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Utah Insurance Commissioner Jon Pike warns that repeat flooding or new floodplain designations could lead to premium increases or even a withdrawal of coverage from private providers. While the National Flood Insurance Program serves as a safety net, Pike noted that updated maps have previously caused rates to increase tenfold in some cases. Premiums for flood insurance in high-risk areas can range from $500 annually to tens of thousands of dollars depending on the specific risk level of the property.

Tracie Harrison, the Utah National Flood Insurance Program coordinator, clarified that new policyholders in these newly high-risk areas will likely pay a flat, higher rate. Existing policyholders designated on the new maps will see rate increases capped at 18 percent per year until they reach the new premium levels. This gradual transition is designed to prevent sudden financial shock, though the long-term costs remain significant.

Harrison also pointed out that 40 percent of claims in Utah come from people outside designated flood zones, urging residents to purchase flood insurance regardless of map designations. The agency advises that rainfall and flooding can occur anywhere, making comprehensive protection essential. As the maps take effect, Washington County residents must navigate these complex financial changes while recovering from previous storm damages.