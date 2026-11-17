Federal Emergency Management Agency confirms the upcoming national Emergency Alert System test is routine, dismissing online conspiracy theories about blackouts.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency explicitly stated that Monday's nationwide Emergency Alert System test is a routine broadcast check, directly countering online speculation suggesting it signals a secret emergency or imminent power grid failure. This clarification comes as the agency prepares for a scheduled test on Tuesday, November 17, which has sparked confusion and fear among parts of the public due to viral misinformation.

Routine Test Scheduled for November 17

The Federal Communications Commission and FEMA are scheduled to transmit the test signal at approximately 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 17. The exercise will interrupt television and radio programming for roughly one minute across the country. Broadcasters, cable providers, satellite services, and wireline video providers are all required to participate in relaying the message to ensure the integrity of the communication infrastructure.

Also read FEMA to conduct nationwide Emergency Alert System test on Tuesday

Consumers may hear a specific tone or see a visual message on their screens, but officials emphasize that no action is required by the public. The Federal Communications Commission has confirmed that the test message will be transmitted in both English and Spanish through the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System. Importantly, cellphones will not receive alerts during this specific exercise, as the 2026 test focuses exclusively on the traditional broadcast media channels.

Rumors of Blackouts and Secret Emergencies

Despite the routine nature of the exercise, social media platforms have been filled with claims that the alert signifies a hidden crisis or a nationwide blackout. One viral video falsely purported to show President Donald Trump announcing a 90-day blackout, a claim that fact-checking organization PolitiFact has officially debunked. The Federal Emergency Management Agency posted on social media that there is no secret emergency and rejected all claims connecting the test to power grid failures.

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Emergency alerts during actual events carry urgent instructions for evacuation or sheltering in place. In contrast, the scheduled test message explicitly identifies itself as a test and states that no public action is needed. The Federal Communications Commission noted that if an actual emergency or significant weather event occurs that makes the test inappropriate, the agencies may postpone the broadcast to a backup date on December 3.

Legal Mandates and Technical Verification

The primary objective of this exercise is to verify that broadcasters and participating providers can successfully receive and relay national alerts. Federal law mandates that the agency test nationwide public alert and warning capabilities at least once every three years. This regular testing protocol is designed to identify technical glitches or operational failures before a genuine crisis demands the system.

The test utilizes the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, known as IPAWS, which coordinates messages across multiple channels including television, radio, and Wireless Emergency Alerts. While Wireless Emergency Alerts were included in the previous nationwide test in 2023, they are not part of this Tuesday's exercise. The Federal Communications Commission invites organizations to report any observed problems in their communities to the Public Safety Support Center to aid in continuous system improvement.

Administration Officials Dismiss Stockpiling Calls

Vice President JD Vance addressed recent rumors about crisis preparation in a Fox News interview on Monday, November 16, following questions from host Laura Ingraham. Vance stated that friends had asked whether they should build bunkers or stockpile food and water after recent technology outages. He firmly answered no, stating that the administration does not see a crisis coming down the line.

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Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin also rejected calls for Americans to stockpile supplies during a Fox News interview on Sunday, November 15. Mullin stated he was not stockpiling and urged citizens not to worry unless they see him worry. His comments responded to questions about a recent Federal Aviation Administration ground stop and online claims of widespread disruption, which he clarified were isolated incidents rather than signs of systemic collapse.

While federal guidance encourages households to keep basic emergency supplies, such as three days of water and nonperishable food as recommended by Ready.gov, this standard advice is distinct from the unsupported claims of a 90-day blackout. The administration maintains that preparedness is a general best practice for all weather events, not a response to the specific rumors surrounding the November 17 test.