FEMA will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System on Tuesday at 2:20 p.m. ET, interrupting TV and radio programming for about one minute. The test is legally required every three years and aims to identify and fix potential issues before a real emergency.

FEMA will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System on Tuesday at approximately 2:20 p.m. Eastern time. The test will interrupt normal programming on televisions and radios across the country for about one minute.

No action is required by the public. The backup date is December 3 if an actual emergency occurs. The test is part of the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, or IPAWS, which is FEMA's national system for distributing emergency warnings. IPAWS delivers alerts through several channels, including the Emergency Alert System, Wireless Emergency Alerts, and NOAA Weather Radio.

Also read FEMA to conduct nationwide Emergency Alert System test on Tuesday

How Emergency Alert Systems Reach Americans

EAS alerts go through TV and radio. WEAs are sent to cellphones. NOAA Weather Radio broadcasts through a nationwide radio network. National Public Warning System stations can reach 90 percent of the U.S. population with high-power AM radio signals.

Since FEMA is only testing the EAS and not the WEA system, cellphones will not be affected by Tuesday's test. FEMA alerted the public to the upcoming test in September. The agency also posted on X to address rumors.

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"We've heard a lot of rumors about tomorrow's EAS test. Let's clear things up. It lasts 1 minute, and no action is required. No blackouts, no secret emergencies," the post read.

Test Details And Legal Mandates

"Just our legally mandated, routine test on TV and radio at approximately 2:20 PM ET. " During the test, radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers, and wireline video providers nationwide will interrupt normal programming to relay the test message. The message will say: "This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 2:20 to 2:50 hours ET. This is only a test.

No action is required by the public.

" The message will be accompanied by alert tones and may be broadcast in English, Spanish, or both, depending on the station. Normal programming will resume once the test is complete. FEMA is legally required to conduct a nationwide IPAWS test at least once every three years. The purpose is to identify technical or operational issues before the system is needed for an emergency.

A similar nationwide test involving the EAS and WEA system was conducted in the fall of 2023. The next test comes as governments around the world place renewed emphasis on emergency preparedness. Countries including the United Kingdom and Japan have encouraged households to stock food, water, and other essentials.

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New European Commission guidance calls for people to be capable of supporting themselves for at least 72 hours during a crisis, whether caused by extreme weather, cyber incidents, geopolitical tensions, or other disruptions.

FEMA Administrator Emphasizes Preparedness

"During an emergency, every second is crucial," said FEMA administrator Cameron Hamilton. "FEMA's alert and warning systems ensure that no second is wasted getting you the critical information needed to keep you safe. Operational tests, like the one to be conducted tomorrow, allow us to identify and fix potential issues before an actual emergency occurs.

" Despite the agency's assurances, some users on X questioned the timing of the test. One post said, "You may want to hedge your bets on the no blackouts, emergencies, and outages bit…The track record the past few days isn't reassuring.

" Another post said, "All hell is breaking loose and FEMA comes in and says it's just a test. These guys are funny.

" A fourth post said, "I think you need to read the room FEMA…you have known that it's a day that has brought many fears and anxiety to people and yet you pick that day of all others to do a 'test'….ridiculous. " While no action is needed during the test, FEMA recommends Americans prepare for real emergencies. The agency suggests keeping several days' worth of food, water, and other essential supplies on hand.

FEMA also recommends developing a family emergency plan and knowing how you will receive official alerts. Rather than relying on supplies alone, FEMA says people should learn about the types of emergencies that could affect their area. The test is a routine part of making sure the system works when it matters most.