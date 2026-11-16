FEMA and FCC Conduct Nationwide Emergency Alert System Test on November 16

FEMA and the FCC are executing the mandated 2023-2026 cycle Emergency Alert System test. The nationwide broadcast begins November 16, targeting television and radio receivers while excluding mobile devices.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency ( FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission ( FCC) are jointly conducting a mandatory nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) on Tuesday, November 16. This scheduled exercise represents the required triennial evaluation of the nation's public warning infrastructure, ensuring the mechanism remains functional for critical communications.

Test Timing and Broadcast Scope

The operational window for this nationwide assessment begins precisely at 1:20 p.m. local time in North Texas, establishing the initial trigger point for the cascading broadcast sequence across the country. The entire transmission cycle is projected to last approximately one minute, during which standard programming on compatible television and radio devices will be interrupted to deliver the verification signal. Following the conclusion of the broadcast, all affected media outlets will immediately resume their regular schedules without disruption to consumer viewing or listening habits.

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Exclusion of Wireless Devices

This specific evaluation cycle explicitly targets traditional broadcast infrastructure and deliberately excludes Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) from the testing parameters. FEMA previously validated the wireless messaging component of the Emergency Alert System during a separate test conducted in 2023, thereby fulfilling the connectivity requirements for mobile device networks. The current November 16 exercise isolates the legacy television and radio frequency bands to verify the stability of the underlying transmission protocols that support over-the-air broadcasts.

Official Notification and Audio Cues

Participants receiving the signal will encounter a standardized text message displayed on television screens or articulated through radio audio channels. The official notification states: This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. This is only a test. No action is required by the public. The auditory component of the broadcast incorporates the distinctive, high-intensity alert tones specifically engineered to capture immediate attention and serve as a universal indicator for individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing.

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Historical Context and Operational Purpose

The Emergency Alert System (EAS) was originally deployed in 1997 to replace older emergency notification frameworks with a more robust digital communication network. Federal statutes mandate that FEMA execute a comprehensive nationwide test of this warning system at least once every three years to maintain regulatory compliance and operational readiness. The primary objective of these periodic evaluations is to identify technical vulnerabilities or signal degradation issues before they can compromise the system during a genuine national crisis.

Presidential Authority and Public Response

The system provides the President of the United States with the capability to disseminate urgent national emergency notifications to the American public across multiple devices within a ten-minute window. Beyond presidential directives, state and local agencies utilize the EAS framework to issue immediate weather-related warnings, such as tornado alerts, and critical public safety notifications, including AMBER Alerts. Al Kenyon, FEMA IPAWS's customer support brand chief, explained in 2023 that the intentionally alarming nature of the audio signal serves a crucial educational function. He noted that the distinctive sound conditions the public to recognize that a significant event affecting life or property is imminent, ensuring citizens prioritize the information being delivered.