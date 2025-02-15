Feltonville Armed Robbery Ends in Barricade Situation

An armed robbery in Feltonville, Philadelphia, resulted in a barricade situation when five suspects fled into a nearby building. Police responded to a 911 call reporting an armed robbery where suspects used a gun, a baseball bat, and dogs to steal an undisclosed amount of money. The victim was injured during the robbery and transported to the hospital in stable condition. After a half-hour standoff, the suspects surrendered without incident, three dogs were taken into custody, and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

A chaotic scene unfolded in Feltonville on Saturday morning after an armed robbery led to a barricade situation . At approximately 8 a.m., police responded to a 911 call reporting an armed robbery in the 4800 block of B Street. During the incident, suspects wielding a gun, a baseball bat, and accompanied by dogs, stole an undisclosed amount of money from the victim. The victim sustained injuries to his head and lower extremities after being attacked by the suspects' dogs.

He was transported to Frankford Torresdale Hospital and is currently in stable condition. Following the robbery, the five suspects (three men and two women) fled into a nearby building, prompting police to declare a barricade situation around 8:30 a.m. After approximately half an hour, the suspects surrendered to authorities without incident. Three dogs involved in the robbery were taken into custody by the Philadelphia Animal Care and Control Agency. No further information was released regarding the dogs. A firearm was recovered at the scene. The barricade situation was resolved around 9 a.m. and the scene was cleared. Police have not released any additional details about the suspects. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Philadelphia police. Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Anonymous online tips can also be submitted





FOX29philly / 🏆 570. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Armed Robbery Barricade Situation Feltonville Philadelphia Police Victim Injuries

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Attempted armed robbery in Homan Square ends with victim, a CCL holder, shooting suspectsAn early morning attempted armed robbery in Chicago's Homan Square neighborhood ended with an exchange of gunfire and one suspect dead after the victim, who had…

Read more »

Cleveland Heights Police Blotter: Armed Robbery, Domestic Violence, Shoplifting, and Drug ChargesThis news article details several recent incidents handled by the Cleveland Heights Police Department, including an armed robbery of a teenager attempting to buy marijuana, a violent domestic dispute, shoplifting at Home Depot, a traffic stop resulting in drug and weapon charges, and an intoxicated woman wanted on warrants who resisted arrest.

Read more »

Four Juveniles Arrested in Armed Robbery at Brentwood Shopping CenterFour juveniles were arrested on Thursday in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at the Streets of Brentwood shopping center Saturday night. Police say the suspects approached a juvenile victim and his friend, threatening them with a firearm and demanding their belongings. The victim was not injured, and the suspects were apprehended by Oakley police after a traffic stop. A firearm and the stolen property were recovered from the vehicle.

Read more »

Aurora Man Sentenced to 22 Years for Armed Robbery at Lisle Verizon StoreAaron Thompson was sentenced to 22 years for his role in an armed robbery at a Verizon store in Lisle, Illinois. He pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery with a firearm.

Read more »

Aurora man sentenced to 22 years for armed robbery of cellphone store in Lisle, IllinoisAaron Thompson, 29, appeared for a sentencing hearing in front of Judge Brian Telander Friday, where the state asked for the maximum penalty of 45 years.

Read more »

Man wanted on armed robbery charge arrested after Southside pawn shop clerk notices him, calls JSOA 27-year-old man wanted on an armed robbery charge was arrested Wednesday after a clerk recognized him at a Southside Estates business and immediately called the police.

Read more »