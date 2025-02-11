Felon Charged With Throwing Object at Vehicle During Immigration Protest

A Los Angeles felon was charged with throwing an object at a vehicle on the 101 Freeway during an immigration protest. The incident occurred during a protest against President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

A 42-year-old Los Angeles felon, Martin Richard Torres, was charged on Monday with throwing an object at a vehicle on the 101 Freeway during an immigration protest. Prosecutors say the incident occurred at approximately 11 a.m. last Monday. Torres is also accused of vandalizing a freeway sign near Spring Street and the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles. The District Attorney's Office alleges that Torres has previous convictions for serious and/or violent felonies.

He was arrested by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies on Friday and has been held in custody ever since.Torres faces a maximum sentence of seven years and four months in state prison if convicted as charged. In a statement released on Monday, District Attorney Nathan Hochman emphasized the importance of peaceful protest while condemning the dangerous actions of Torres. 'Everyone has the right to express their views and engage in peaceful protest,' said Hochman. 'But when actions cross the line into criminal behavior that endangers lives, my office will not hesitate to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law. Throwing objects onto a busy freeway is not an act of protest. It is a reckless and dangerous crime that could seriously injure or kill innocent people. If you use a protest as a cover for criminal activity, know this -- you will be caught, you will be prosecuted and you will be held accountable.'The charges against Torres stem from an incident during a protest against President Donald Trump's immigration policies. More protests against these policies took place in downtown Fullerton on Sunday.





