A convicted felon has been charged with fatally shooting a woman as she sat inside of a vehicle with two young children in the backseat on the city's Southwest Side last month, Chicago police said.

A 45-year-old Chicago man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a woman that investigators describe as a road rage killing. A convicted felon has been charged with fatally shooting a woman as she sat inside of a vehicle with two young children in the backseat on the city's Southwest Side last month, Chicago police said.

Police said the road rage incident happened on the morning of Oct. 22 in the Brighton Park neighborhood's 2400-block of West 47th Street. The 32-year-old victim was sitting in the passenger seat when another vehicle pulled up, and someone inside fired shots, striking her, police said. The woman was hospitalized in critical condition and died on Nov. 5.

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The two children and a man, who were also inside the vehicle, which was stopped in traffic at the time of the shooting, were not injured.10 minutes ago Detectives learned that the offending vehicle may have been involved in a separate road rage incident moments before the shooting. Video evidence and license plate reader technology helped authorities identify the offending vehicle. Detectives said they identified 45-year-old William Pipkin as the shooter through additional forensic evidence and witness information.

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