Felipe Esparza's 'Raging Fool': Navigating Life, Laughter and Veganism

This article delves into Felipe Esparza's journey from struggling LA comedian to international star. It explores his new Netflix special 'Raging Fool,' his international touring experiences, and his commitment to veganism. It also sheds light on how he balances his personal life with the demands of his career, emphasizing the therapeutic role of stand-up comedy in his life.

Before Felipe Esparza became a globally recognized comedian, he faced the daily struggles of navigating Los Angeles without a car. For years, he relied on public transportation, hopping on buses and trains to reach his gigs at local comedy clubs. But his life took a dramatic turn after winning NBC's 'Last Comic Standing' in 2010. His victory catapulted him into a new world of opportunities, allowing him to tour the country and eventually the globe. Esparza's comedic success didn't stop there.

He ventured into acting, starring in films like 'You People,' 'Daddy Daughter Trip,' and 'Guest House.' He also made appearances on television shows such as 'Gentrified' and 'The Eric Andre Show.' Esparza's raw and personal comedy often delves into sensitive and taboo subjects, such as domestic violence, marital intimacy, substance abuse, and the complexities of growing up in a Mexican family. In addition to his stand-up, he hosts the popular comedy podcast 'What's Up Fool?' which has consistently ranked among the top comedy podcasts for the past decade. Recently, Esparza spoke with The Times about his fifth full-length comedy special, 'Raging Fool,' premiering on Netflix on Tuesday. The special, which marks a fresh start for Esparza, sees him tackling familiar themes of family, marriage, drugs, and sex with a new perspective. While he filmed his previous Netflix special, 'Bad Decisions,' in 2020 during a challenging time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 'Raging Fool' allows him to share his material on the road and connect with audiences in a different way. Esparza is currently on tour across the United States with his 'At My Leisure Tour,' but last year he had the opportunity to perform internationally. His experiences touring in England, Dublin, Amsterdam, Sydney, and Melbourne revealed a global audience that resonates with his humor. He observed that despite cultural differences, the prevalence of Hispanic communities in major cities worldwide resulted in audiences that readily connected with his material. Beyond his stand-up, Esparza is a vegan, having adopted the lifestyle in 2011 after a health scare prompted by an unhealthy Atkins diet. He and his wife, who also works behind the scenes producing his podcast and comedy specials, have maintained a vegan lifestyle ever since. Their shared journey, balancing family life and demanding work schedules, has taught them the importance of making things work organically. Esparza's wife plays a crucial role in his creative process, understanding the rhythm of his jokes and helping him write material. For Esparza, stand-up comedy is more than just a career; it's a form of therapy that allows him to process difficult experiences and find healing through laughter. He openly acknowledges that his comedy has kept him alive, providing a vital outlet for expressing his pain and finding meaning in his struggles





latimes / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

COMEDY NETFLIX STAND-UP VEGANISM INTERNATIONAL TOUR FAMILY THERAPY

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Firefighter comforts scared dog amidst raging infernoA firefighter battled a raging wildfire in Altadena, California, while also comforting a terrified dog named Max. Slater Lee, a rookie firefighter, saw Max cowering in his front yard as flames engulfed his home. Lee managed to calm the dog while spraying water on the fire, eventually allowing concerned citizens to take Max to safety.

Read more »

Menendez brothers resentencing hearing postponed due to raging Los Angeles firesThe resentencing hearing for the Menendez Brothers, who notoriously shot their parents to death in 1989, is being pushed back by nearly two months due to California’s devastating wildfires.

Read more »

Menendez Brothers’ Sentencing Postponed Due to Raging L.A. WildfiresThe DA’s office announced Friday yet another turn in the twisted saga of the Menendez brothers.

Read more »

LeBron James, family forced to evacuate Los Angeles-area home during raging wildfiresLeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers told reporters the wildfires in Southern California forced him and his family to evacuate their home last week.

Read more »

China’s invention turns small drone into stadium-sized UFO on radar to fool enemiesA team of Chinese scientists claims that the innovation needs just a drone with radar reflector – roughly the size of an iPad tablet.

Read more »

The Motley Fool: Meta Platforms has become a major AI playerYou may know Meta Platforms for its social media services, but it’s also become a major player in artificial intelligence.

Read more »