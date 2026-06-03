Felicity Kendal on Grieving Michael Rudman: Focusing on Wonderful Times

In a heartfelt interview, actress Felicity Kendal discusses the death of her partner Michael Rudman, a Tony-winning director, and her process of grieving, emphasizing the importance of remembering joyful moments and the transformation of daily life after loss.

Actress Felicity Kendal has shared her personal experience of grief following the death of her partner Michael Rudman in a candid interview with Prima Magazine .

Rudman, a renowned theatre director and Tony Award winner for his revival of Death of a Salesman, passed away in April 2023 at the age of 84. Kendal, 79, reflects on the profound impact of loss, describing how the absence of a daily companion fundamentally alters one's routine and sense of self.

She emphasizes the importance of focusing on joyful memories rather than succumbing to sadness, a perspective she adopted after her sister's death and now applies to her own journey through bereavement. Kendal notes that while the first year after a loss is particularly consuming, the pain gradually evolves, allowing one to recognize the possibility of a new life and a different routine.

Their relationship, which began in the 1970s while Rudman was still married, was initially kept secret due to complexity. They later married in 1983 after Kendal divorced her first husband, but divorced in 1991 when Kendal left Rudman for playwright Tom Stoppard. Remarkably, the couple rekindled their romance in 1998 and remained together until Rudman's death, never remarrying. They share a son, Jacob.

Kendal also addresses Rudman's near-fatal battle with Covid-19 in 2021, recalling the immense fear and frustration of being unable to visit him during his intensive care stay. She speaks to the universal experience of that uncertainty and the vulnerability of having a loved one in such a precarious state. The interview highlights Kendal's resilience and her commitment to honoring Rudman's memory by cherishing the wonderful times they shared. The July 2026 issue of Prima Magazine is now available





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Felicity Kendal Michael Rudman Grief Tony Award Death Of A Salesman Prima Magazine Relationship Covid-19 Bereavement

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