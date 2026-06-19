Felicia Day on The Guild's Legacy and Impact on Nerd Culture

Felicia Day reflects on The Guild's early days, legacy, and impact on nerd culture. The Guild creator and star Felicia Day spoke with us about not looking back, the series's legacy, the reunion movie Kickstarter, and more.

Felicia Day reflects on The Guild 's early days, legacy, and impact on nerd culture . The Guild creator and star Felicia Day spoke with us about not looking back, the series's legacy, the reunion movie Kickstarter , and more.

Felicia Day weighs The Guild's legacy in nerd culture, from gaming and web series to inspiring creator-driven Hollywood projects. Beyond The Guild, Day highlights Adventure Time, voice acting highs, and how The Lost Daughter of Sparta renewed her faith in putting anything less than 110 percent in everything she's done as an unconventional success story. The Guild reunion movie is moving ahead for the 20th anniversary, with Felicia Day teasing fan-focused Kickstarter perks.

Even when she hits the occasional brick wall creatively, her reach has been undeniable through the mainstream success she's achieved with memorable roles on the CW. Felicia Day spoke with Bleeding Cool about if there was any scene during the original run of The Guild that she struggled with, if there will be a dedicated HD release of the series on Blu-ray, and if she takes credit helping to pave the way for other shows like the Netflix series.

Day highlights Adventure Time, voice acting highs, and how The Lost Daughter of Sparta renewed her faith in putting anything less than 110 percent in everything she's done as an unconventional success story. The Guild reunion movie is moving ahead for the 20th anniversary, with Felicia Day teasing fan-focused Kickstarter perks. Even when she hits the occasional brick wall creatively, her reach has been undeniable through the mainstream success she's achieved with memorable roles on the CW.

Felicia Day spoke with Bleeding Cool about if there was any scene during the original run of The Guild that she struggled with, if there will be a dedicated HD release of the series on Blu-ray, and if she takes credit helping to pave the way for other shows like the Netflix series. Day spoke about the impact of The Guild on nerd culture, the importance of creator-driven projects, and her own experiences as a creator and actress.

She also discussed her upcoming projects, including the Guild reunion movie and her work on Adventure Time. Day emphasized the importance of taking risks and being true to oneself, even in the face of uncertainty and adversity. She also highlighted the value of community and collaboration in achieving creative goals. Day's passion for her work and her dedication to her craft are evident throughout the interview, and her insights and experiences offer valuable lessons for creators and fans alike.

The Guild reunion movie is a testament to the power of community and collaboration, and a reminder that even the most unlikely projects can achieve mainstream success with the right support and resources. Day's legacy as a creator and actress continues to inspire and empower others, and her work on The Guild remains a beloved and iconic part of nerd culture.

The Guild reunion movie is a celebration of the series's impact and legacy, and a testament to the enduring power of creativity and community. Day's commitment to her craft and her passion for her work are evident throughout the interview, and her insights and experiences offer valuable lessons for creators and fans alike. The Guild reunion movie is a reminder that even the most unlikely projects can achieve mainstream success with the right support and resources.

Day's legacy as a creator and actress continues to inspire and empower others, and her work on The Guild remains a beloved and iconic part of nerd culture. The Guild reunion movie is a celebration of the series's impact and legacy, and a testament to the enduring power of creativity and community.

Day's commitment to her craft and her passion for her work are evident throughout the interview, and her insights and experiences offer valuable lessons for creators and fans alike. The Guild reunion movie is a reminder that even the most unlikely projects can achieve mainstream success with the right support and resources. Day's legacy as a creator and actress continues to inspire and empower others, and her work on The Guild remains a beloved and iconic part of nerd culture.

The Guild reunion movie is a celebration of the series's impact and legacy, and a testament to the enduring power of creativity and community





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