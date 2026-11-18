Feist's 'My Moon My Man' surges past 4.3 million weekly streams while Gucci Mane's 2013 track explodes on TikTok and UK artist Season 25 signs new labels. See full list of music trends.

Music streaming platforms experienced unprecedented volatility in late 2026 as decades-old indie tracks and emerging British R&B artists captured massive digital audiences. Feist's 2007 anthem My Moon My Man dominated charts with 4.3 million US streams during the week of November 10-16. Simultaneously, Gucci Mane's 2013 mixtape Fly S*** saw historic growth, while rising UK talent Season 25 secured major label deals following viral success.

Feist Viral Hit Drives Massive Streaming Surge

Feist's catalog has achieved a rare double-viral status in 2026 after her track My Moon My Man was featured in the fourth episode of a popular Canadian TV series late last year. The exposure generated a sustained streaming increase that carried through the entire calendar year before being amplified further by FINNEAS. The Grammy-nominated artist released a cover of the song for Amazon Music in September ahead of Feist's induction into the Canadian Hall of Fame.

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FINNEAS's interpretation sparked a specific couples trend on TikTok where users posted slides featuring the distinctive aaaaa vocalizations from the chorus. This digital momentum pushed Feist's original recording to over 4.3 million official on-demand streams in the seven days ending November 16. That figure represented a 61 percent increase from the previous week's 2.7 million streams.

The FINNEAS version remains exclusive to Amazon Music but also saw significant growth during the same period. His track recorded 68,000 streams between November 10 and 16, marking a 98 percent jump from the 34,000 streams recorded the week before. The original track continues to pull in millions of streams weekly despite its nearly two-decade age.

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Gucci Mane Track Sees Historic Digital Resurrection

A 2013 track from Gucci Mane's Trap God 2 mixtape has undergone one of the most dramatic streaming recoveries in recent music history. The song Fly S*** generated just 16,200 official US streams during the week of October 23-29. This initial figure was negligible compared to the explosive growth that followed.

Streaming activity for the track skyrocketed by 1,296 percent during the following week. By November 5, the song had accumulated over 227,000 official streams. The upward trajectory continued sharply in the subsequent seven days ending November 12, with streams jumping another 255 percent to surpass 806,000 copies.

Loyal'd's sultry hook drives most of this renewed interest, serving as the audio foundation for several disparate TikTok trends. The total two-week increase of 4,858 percent has brought the track back into competitive standing. The song originally peaked at number 20 on the Top Rap Albums chart in 2013 before fading from mainstream visibility.

UK R&B Artist Season 25 Signs Major Label Deals

British R&B artist Season 25 has transitioned from viral sensation to signed record artist following the success of his single Shotta's. The track gained initial traction after the artist shared a snippet on TikTok on August 29. That video accumulated over 1.2 million views and immediately attracted listener attention due to its Partynextdoor-style production and lyrical content.

Season 25 officially released Shotta's on September 25, and it quickly became a staple on the social media platform. Streaming data from Luminate indicates that listener exploration of the song increased by 705 percent over a five-week period. The track pulled 1.83 million official on-demand US streams during the week of November 6-12.

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This 53 percent week-over-week increase followed the artist's surprise appearance at a Swae Lee concert. The digital momentum directly facilitated business opportunities for the emerging talent. Season 25 signed deals with London-based indie label Isekai Records and New York-based broken Records leveraging the chart performance of Shotta's.

Streaming Analytics Reveal Broader Industry Trends

Data from Luminate highlights the accelerating lifecycle of viral songs in the current market. Traditional release cycles are being compressed by social media algorithms, allowing tracks to reach millions of listeners within months of their viral inception. The sustained performance of Feist's track proves that legacy music can compete with new releases when supported by influencer coverage.

The rapid ascent of Gucci Mane's Fly S*** demonstrates the long-tail value of hip-hop catalogs. Songs that initially underperformed can achieve commercial viability years later through algorithmic rediscovery. This phenomenon is reshaping how labels and artists value back catalogs and licensing opportunities.

Season 25's breakthrough illustrates the importance of the UK R&B scene in the current mainstream landscape. Artists like RAYE, kwn, Jordan Adetunji, Odeal, and Sasha Keable have paved the way for new talent to gain traction. The combination of distinct production styles and social media engagement creates a reliable pathway for industry recognition.