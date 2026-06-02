Feid Announces Sendé: The Last Dance Tour Across the US

Feid's 16-date U.S. tour kicks off in New Jersey and concludes in Las Vegas, featuring hits from his acclaimed album.

Colombian music superstar Feid has announced the Sendé: The Last Dance Tour , a 16-date U.S. trek set to kick off on September 6 at the HQ2 Beachclub located within the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The tour will conclude on October 10 in Las Vegas at a venue yet to be revealed. This tour represents the second North American leg of his 2025 Sendé World Tour, which earlier this year saw sold-out performances at major venues including Miami's Kaseya Center, New York's Barclays Center, and Los Angeles' Intuit Dome.

Fans can expect high-energy shows blending reggaeton, Latin trap, and urban beats, featuring hits from his latest album as well as fan favorites from his extensive catalog. The announcement came via a press release from his team, Awoo Team, and promoter Eventimlive, highlighting the artist's commitment to expanding his reach across the United States. Feid expressed his enthusiasm in a statement: I am happy to announce more dates and bring my music to new cities.

Thank you for joining me in making my dreams come true. The tour will also include stops in key markets such as Boston, Orlando, Nashville, San Antonio, and Las Vegas, along with several other cities that will be announced soon. Each concert promises to deliver a unique experience, blending state-of-the-art production with intimate moments that connect the artist to his audience.

The Sendé: The Last Dance Tour is named after his latest album, which has been praised by critics and fans alike. The album, which features collaborations with artists like Kapo on the hit single La Villa, has dominated Latin charts worldwide. La Villa reached number one on the Billboard Latin Airplay chart in April 2025, solidifying Feid's status as a global Latin music powerhouse.

The album itself has been named one of the 50 Best Albums of 2025 by various publications, showcasing his versatility and growth as an artist. Following the U.S. leg, Feid will return to his homeland for a major concert at Bogotá's El Campín Stadium on October 31. This show has become an annual tradition known as awooween, a play on his trademark exclamation awoo. Fans can expect a spectacular production that celebrates Colombian culture and his musical journey.

The stadium concert is expected to be one of the largest in the country this year, with tens of thousands of attendees expected. Pre-sale tickets for the U.S. tour will be available starting at 10 a.m. local time on June 3 until 8 a.m. local time on June 4, using the password SENDE. General public sales will follow shortly after.

Feid's rise to fame has been meteoric, with a string of hit singles and sold-out tours across Latin America and the United States. His unique style, blending traditional reggaeton with modern pop sensibilities, has earned him a dedicated fan base known as Ferxxos. The Sendé: The Last Dance Tour is expected to be one of the most talked-about concert events of 2025, offering fans a chance to see the artist at the peak of his career.

The tour will also feature special guests and surprises, making each night a unique experience. As Feid continues to break barriers and redefine Latin music, this tour represents a milestone in his career. Fans can look forward to an unforgettable journey through his music, from early hits like Porfa to recent chart-toppers like La Villa. The production team has promised a visually stunning show with cutting-edge lighting, video, and sound design.

For those who cannot attend, live streams may be available for select dates. With the announcement of this tour, Feid reaffirms his position as one of the most influential Latin artists of his generation. The Sendé: The Last Dance Tour is not just a concert series but a celebration of music, culture, and the connection between artist and fan.

For more information and updates, fans should follow Feid on social media and check his official website for ticket links and venue details. The tour is produced by Awoo Team and Eventimlive, organizations known for their expertise in Latin music events. They have worked closely with Feid to bring his vision to life, ensuring that each show meets the highest standards of quality and entertainment.

The tour will also feature local opening acts in each city, providing a platform for emerging talent. This tour is a testament to Feid's hard work and dedication to his craft. From his early days as a songwriter to his current status as a global superstar, he has remained true to his roots while constantly evolving. The Sendé: The Last Dance Tour will capture this evolution, offering a setlist that spans his entire discography.

Fans can expect deep cuts, remixes, and maybe even new music premiered live. The excitement is palpable among fans, who have taken to social media to express their anticipation. Ticket demand is expected to be extremely high, with many shows likely to sell out quickly.

Therefore, fans are advised to participate in the pre-sale to secure their spots. The tour also coincides with the release of new merchandise, including exclusive tour t-shirts, hoodies, and accessories. These items will be available at the venues and online. Feid's influence extends beyond music; he is a fashion icon and a philanthropist, supporting various social causes in Colombia and Latin America.

His concerts often include messages of unity and positivity, encouraging fans to come together and celebrate life. The Sendé: The Last Dance Tour is more than just a concert; it is a movement. As the tour dates approach, more details will be released, including VIP packages, meet-and-greet opportunities, and presale codes for fan club members. The tour is strategically planned to hit major markets, ensuring that as many fans as possible can attend.

With the Colombian music scene thriving, Feid is at the forefront, paving the way for other artists. This tour will undoubtedly be a highlight of 2025. The production quality promises to be top-notch, with elaborate stage setups and pyrotechnics. Feid is known for his energetic performances, often interacting with the crowd and creating a party atmosphere.

Each concert will be a unique experience, with different setlists and surprises. Fans from all over the country are expected to travel to attend these shows, making them a destination event. The tour's name, The Last Dance, may hint at a hiatus or a major shift in Feid's career, but only time will tell. For now, fans can enjoy this incredible tour and make memories that will last a lifetime.

Get ready to dance to the rhythm of reggaeton and feel the energy of Feid's music. This is the tour you don't want to miss





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