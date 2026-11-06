Feid Announces Massive North America Arena Tour Starting February 2027

Feid launches his largest North American arena tour, Ferxxo The Green Star Tour 2027, kicking off in Orlando in February before visiting major cities across the US and Mexico.

Colombian Latin music sensation Feid has officially announced his most extensive North American arena tour to date, titled the Ferxxo The Green Star Tour 2027. The global star will launch the massive trek on February 5 at the Kia Center in Orlando, marking a significant escalation in his live performance scale. Promoted by the industry giant Live Nation, this arena-centric run is billed as the biggest stage the Medellín superstar has ever commanded.

Comprehensive North America Arena Schedule

Feid will begin his journey at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida, on February 6. The tour will then move to the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on February 20, followed by a stop at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on February 26. These early dates establish the pattern of hitting major metropolitan hubs across the eastern and southern United States before moving northward.

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The mid-March itinerary includes a stop at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on March 11, highlighting the tour's reach into key Canadian markets. Following the Canadian date, Feid will travel to the American Airlines Center in Dallas on March 24. The western leg of the tour begins in earnest with a stop at the Ball Arena in Denver on March 31, setting the stage for the extensive West Coast and Southwest dates.

April will see Feid perform at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, on April 6. The tour will then hit the SAP Center in San Jose, California, on April 11. The itinerary includes two consecutive dates at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona, on April 15 and again on April 24, allowing for extended engagement with fans in that region.

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Stakeholder Positions and Promotional Partnerships

Live Nation is driving the logistical and promotional efforts for the Ferxxo The Green Star Tour 2027, ensuring the production matches the high energy of Feid's performances. The Colombian hitmaker is leveraging his chart-topping catalog and unique stage presence to attract a massive audience. This tour follows a successful period for Feid, who has collaborated with industry giants such as Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Ty Dolla $ign, and DJ Premier, solidifying his position as a defining artist in the genre.

Ticketing and presale opportunities are structured to reward loyal fans and corporate partners. Citi cardmembers will have exclusive access to a presale through Citi Entertainment, providing an early opportunity to secure seats for the high-demand shows. General fans are encouraged to visit the official tour information page for presale registration to avoid last-minute scarcity issues.

Real World Impact and Consumer Opportunities

VIP packages for the tour are available through the official ticketing platform and will include premium tickets, early venue entry, and access to a pre-show lounge. These offerings cater to dedicated fans seeking an elevated concert experience beyond standard admission. The tour serves as a major economic driver for the host cities, bringing significant tourism revenue and media attention to each venue.

After completing the North American dates, the tour will continue to Mexico, concluding in Mexico City on May 27. This final leg allows Feid to return to his home region, ensuring a full circle for the tour's narrative. Fans in both the United States and Mexico will have the chance to experience the global Latin music star's biggest stage production to date, reinforcing his status as a top-tier international artist.