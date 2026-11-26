Feid reveals he will perform at the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and launches the Ferxxo Green Star Tour 2027 with Live Nation starting February 5.

Colombian singer Feid confirmed his participation in the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, bringing Latin music to the historic centennial celebration on Saturday, Nov. 28. This high-profile appearance follows his surprise performance at the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 12, where he joined forces with Snoop Dogg to celebrate his latest musical project.

New Single And Musical Collaboration Details

Feid released a new single that explores themes of gratitude, perseverance, and appreciating life's journey. The track features verses traded between Feid and Snoop Dogg, reflecting on the ups and downs of life and how difficult moments can ultimately lead to better outcomes. The music video, directed by Diego Patiño, serves as a tribute to the people and experiences that have shaped Feid's life, including a special appearance by the Fundación Good Kidz children's choir near the end of the clip.

Also read 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloon Inflation Details and Route

Surprise Performance At The Latin Grammy Awards

Feid's single "Gracias x Todo" was performed at the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 12. Snoop Dogg made a surprise appearance on stage alongside fellow artists Divino, Lil Supa, Baby Ranks, and DJ Premier. The event highlighted the continued influence of Latin music on the global stage and cemented Feid's position as a leading artist in the genre.

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Upcoming Ferxxo The Green Star Tour 2027

Beyond the parade and awards shows, Feid has announced the Ferxxo - The Green Star Tour 2027, which will take him to arenas across North America and Mexico. The tour is promoted by Live Nation and is scheduled to launch on Feb. 5 at Orlando's Kia Center. This extensive run of shows underscores the high demand for his live performances and the growing popularity of Latin pop in the United States.

Tour Stops And Final Dates In Mexico

The tour includes stops in major cities such as Miami, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Dallas, and Los Angeles. Feid's schedule is designed to connect with fans across different markets before concluding the North American leg. The tour is set to wrap up in Mexico City in late May, bringing the extensive promotional and performance cycle to a close in his home region.