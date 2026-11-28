Older adults with chronic loneliness face a 38% higher dementia risk, per Université de Bordeaux researchers, while occasional loneliness showed no link.

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Panelists share personal experiences and debate the implications of increased solo meals. Researchers from the Université de Bordeaux analyzed data from 3,777 French adults aged 65 and older who participated in a study from 1988 to 2018, according to a university news release.