From setting boundaries to navigating grief, North Texas mental health experts share ways to make the holidays less overwhelming.

From setting boundaries to coping with grief, mental health experts share ways to focus on what matters most this holiday season. The holiday season is here, bringing family gatherings, shopping, travel and celebrations.

But along with the festivities can come financial pressures, packed schedules and the expectation that everything should be perfect. WATCH HERE "The holidays usually will add a lot more demands without taking anything off our plate that's already there," said Dr. Roberto Gonzalez, a psychiatrist and medical director at Medical City Mental Health & Wellness Alliance. People are still working, paying bills and caring for their families, Gonzalez explained, while adding shopping, travel and holiday expectations to their schedules.

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But mental health experts say a few changes can help shift some of that stress and make room for a more enjoyable holiday season. Metal debris turns Thanksgiving drive into a nightmare for drivers on I-35 That can mean declining an invitation, scaling back holiday plans or choosing to spend time with people who make you feel comfortable and supported. The pressure to create a picture-perfect holiday can make it easy to lose sight of what actually matters.