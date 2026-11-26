How reading helps your brain

Dr. Ka-Ho Wong's study shows cognitive disability doubled among young adults over 10 years. SALT LAKE CITY — Sharon LaFluer says her brain isn't what it used to be.

Apparently, many people feel the same way. According to a study coauthored by Dr. Ka-Ho Wong, a researcher at the University of Utah's School of Medicine, self-reported cognitive disability — difficulty concentrating, remembering, making decisions —"We were thinking the increase would originally arise from the older population.

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However, we saw the drive was actually from the younger population," he said.