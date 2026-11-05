Feejee Mermaid Hoax Exposed as Monkey Fish Stitch in 19th Century

Jack Daly reveals the Feejee Mermaid was a stitched monkey and fish hoax displayed by P. T. Barnum. The article details the 19th century deception that fooled the world and sparked evolution debates.

The Feejee Mermaid, a famous 19th century curiosity that convinced global audiences of mermaid existence, was actually a carefully constructed hoax, according to Jack Daly, a lecturer in writing and rhetoric at the University of Colorado Boulder. This grotesque specimen, which blended human and animal traits with folklore, was not a biological anomaly but a manufactured fabrication designed to captivate the public imagination during an era of scientific upheaval. Daly argues that the creature serves as a prime example of how a monstrous hoax can inspire fierce intellectual debates by blending spectacle with empiricism in American culture.

The Composition Of The Famous Hoax

Detailed historical analysis confirms that the Feejee Mermaid was created by stitching together the torso of a young monkey with the tail of a fish. This artificial assembly was deliberately crafted to be unsettling, bearing little resemblance to the beautiful, mythical mermaids found in traditional folklore. The resulting creature was a bizarre chimera that appealed to Victorian audiences fascinated by exotic discoveries and the boundaries of natural history during the 1800s.

Also read Lisa Riley Opens Up on Emotional Pain From Fake AI Pregnancy Hoax

P. T. Barnum And The American Museum Display

P. T. Barnum, the renowned showman, brought the Feejee Mermaid to America in the 19th century and presented it as 'The Greatest Curiosity in the World' at the American Museum. The exhibit was marketed with claims that the specimen originated in the Feejee Islands, leveraging the public's fascination with unexplored regions of the globe. Barnum described the artifact as an ugly, dried-up, black-looking diminutive specimen about three feet long. He noted that its mouth was open, its tail was turned over, and its arms were thrown up, creating an appearance of having died in great agony.

Public Reception And Evolutionary Debates

Despite its horrifying appearance, the fake mermaid became a global sensation that attracted massive crowds eager to witness the supposed wonder. At a time when scientists and the public were grappling with new ideas about evolution, some visitors viewed the creature as a possible missing link between humans and aquatic animals. The Feejee Mermaid became a focal point for discussions on natural history, with many prepared to believe extraordinary claims about the existence of such hybrid creatures. This public fascination allowed showmen to capitalize on the era's scientific curiosity and the desire for empirical proof of mythical beings.

Advertisement

Scientific Scrutiny And Barnum Deception

An extract from Barnum's autobiography reveals that he sought a naturalist's opinion on the genuineness of the animal to bolster its credibility. The naturalist replied that he could not conceive how it was manufactured, noting he had never known a monkey with such peculiar teeth, arms, hands, or fins of a fish. Despite this expert skepticism regarding the biological impossibility, Barnum decided to believe in the mermaid and proceeded to deceive the rest of America. This strategic manipulation of expert opinion highlights the sophisticated nature of the sideshow gaff that defined 19th century American entertainment.

Other Mermaid Specimens And Legacy

A different Feejee Mermaid was brought back from Japan by an American sailor and donated to the Clark County Historical Society in Springfield, Ohio, in 1906. This specimen shares similar characteristics, featuring a grimacing face, strange teeth, oversized claws, a fish-like lower half, and a downy layer of grey hair. Scans carried out on separate Feejee Mermaids in the past have consistently revealed they are part fish, part monkey, and sometimes part reptile. Modern scientists entirely reject any interpretation of these artifacts as evolutionary links, confirming them instead as artificial creations assembled from animal remains to exploit public curiosity.