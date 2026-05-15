Feeding the Gulf Coast Brings Mobile Market to Help Brownsville Community

Feeling the financial strain due to rising prices, Feeding the Gulf Coast is working to help those dealing with food insecurity. Partnering with ECAT, they have launched Millie the Mobile Market, an affordable produce option, to help meet the needs of the community, especially those who cannot afford to go to a large grocery retailer. ECAT offers free transportation to ensure that people can access the resources. Feeding the Gulf Coast aims to bring Millie to ECAT's main transit complex on Fairfield Drive two times a month to continue serving those in need.

As prices continue to rise, many in the area are feeling the strain financially. To help those dealing with food insecurity, Feeding the Gulf Coast launched Millie the Mobile Market .

The menu changes weekly based on availability and cost, ensuring maximum savings for customers. Partnering with ECAT, Feeding the Gulf Coast brought Millie and other resources to the Brownsville Community Center, offering free transportation to reach people where they are. The organization plans to bring Millie to ECAT's main transit complex on Fairfield Drive twice a month to continue serving those in need.

The mobile market serves as an affordable produce option for those who cannot afford to go to a large grocery retailer





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Nonprofits Food Insecurity Feeding The Gulf Coast Mobile Market ECAT Child Advocacy Services Brownsville Community Center Fairfield Drive Cost Brought Brownsville Florida Panhandle Rising Cost Of Gas Work Schedules

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