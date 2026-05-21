Feeding Our Future founder faces up to one hundred years for massive food assistance fraud

Aimee Bock, founder of a Minnesota nonprofit, is scheduled for sentencing in a case that saw more than two hundred fifty million dollars siphoned from a federal child nutrition program. Her lawyers claim she was duped by two senior employees and seek a reduced term, while prosecutors label her the central architect of the scheme.

A federal sentencing hearing is set for next week in a case that has become the most severe punishment ever imposed for a fraud against the nation s child nutrition program.

Aimee Bock, the founder of the Minnesota nonprofit Feeding Our Future, faces a statutory maximum of one hundred years in prison for her role in a sprawling billing scheme that diverted more than two hundred fifty million dollars from a federal food assistance program. Bock s attorneys argue that she was misled by two senior employees of the organization, Hadith Yusuf Ahmed and Abdikerm Abdelahi Eidleh, and that she herself was a victim of their deception.

The defense request asks for either time served or a term not exceeding thirty seven months, followed by supervised release that would include mental health treatment and vocational training. They contend that the government failed to identify the true architects of the reimbursement fraud and instead placed the bulk of the blame on Bock, who is the only white defendant among a group of Somali descent individuals charged in the case.

The fraudulent operation centered on the federal child nutrition program that was intended to provide meals to children during the COVID pandemic. Under the program, local food distributors could only claim reimbursement for meals if they were sponsored by an approved organization. Feeding Our Future acted as a sponsoring entity for dozens of food pantries, many of which were later found to be bogus. The nonprofit collected an administrative fee of ten to fifteen percent of each reimbursement.

According to the indictment, Ahmed and Eidleh recruited members of Minnesota s immigrant Somali community to serve as front‑line operators of the fraudulent sites. They acted as on‑the‑ground recruiters and managers, guiding applicants through a process that involved submitting pre‑filled meal counts, copying documents, and inflating the number of meals claimed. Eidleh, who was hired as a translator and recruiter, fled to Somalia after investigators raided his Minnesota home in 2022 and remains a fugitive.

The charging documents describe how he was regarded as the gatekeeper for entry into the reimbursement system, offering a ten percent cut to applicants in exchange for access, and instructing them to increase the quantity of claimed meals to maximize payouts. He also placed family members in key positions within Feeding Our Future to gain access to internal records and monitoring data.

Bock s defense team emphasizes that she did not speak Somali and therefore was isolated from the inner workings of the scheme. They argue that Ahmed and Eidleh deliberately used her language barrier to keep her in the dark while they orchestrated the fraud. A seventy‑five page sentencing memorandum cites statements from witnesses that Eidleh was the person “to go to” for getting a site approved and that he demanded a ten percent fee for his services.

The memorandum also notes that Bock sued the Minnesota Department of Education, the state agency responsible for administering the child nutrition funds, alleging racial discrimination in the processing of site applications. The lawsuit sought to compel the agency to approve pending applications, which the defense claims were being deliberately delayed to hinder Somali‑run sites. Bock has previously been honored by community groups for her leadership, receiving awards that praised her contributions to Minnesota s immigrant communities.

Federal prosecutors, however, portray Bock as the lynchpin of the operation. Their filing states that she not only facilitated the fraud but also benefited personally and financially from the scheme, diverting funds to her nonprofit, her employees, and co‑conspirators. The prosecution asserts that she was aware of the fraudulent nature of the sites and that she celebrated the scheme as a means of elevating her standing in the community.

The case underscores the vulnerabilities of emergency assistance programs during a public health crisis and highlights the challenges of overseeing nonprofit intermediaries that serve as sponsors for government reimbursements. If sentenced to the maximum term, Bock would set a precedent for the harshest penalty imposed in a food assistance fraud case, sending a strong signal to organizations that misuse federal safety‑net funds





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