Marcelo Fascino, 24, of San Antonio was indicted on federal wire fraud and impersonation charges for allegedly claiming fake veteran status and supplying counterfeit weapon parts to the U.S. Army.

A San Antonio man was indicted on federal charges for impersonating military officials and supplying counterfeit Chinese-made weapon parts and ammunition to the U.S. Army.

Prosecutors allege 24-year-old Marcelo Fascino falsely claimed veteran status to win at least 70 federal contracts worth over $1.6 million. Fascino faces up to 30 years in federal prison for each wire fraud count and up to three years for each false personation charge if convicted.

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A San Antonio man has been indicted on federal charges accusing him of impersonating military and government contracting officers, falsely claiming veteran status to secure set-aside deals, and supplying counterfeit Chinese-made weapon parts and ammunition to the U.S. Army. Marcelo Fascino, 24, faces three counts of wire fraud and three counts of false impersonation of a federal employee, U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons announced Tuesday.

According to court documents, Fascino formed PGCE LLC in La Vernia in May 2022 to bid on government contracts. Prosecutors allege he falsely represented the company as veteran-owned, service-disabled veteran-owned, and women-owned to qualify for preferential small-business contracts. Investigators say Fascino also posed as a contracting officer for multiple military branches and federal agencies, including the Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and Department of the Interior, using fake email signatures and altered documents.

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In communications with service providers, he allegedly promoted himself to the rank of Staff Sergeant to suppress competition by misleading vendors into believing they were communicating directly with an internal procurement official. Between October 2022 and May 2024, Fascino was awarded at least 70 federal contracts totaling more than $1.6 million, court records show.

Prosecutors allege he fulfilled the orders by substituting cheaper, nonconforming, and counterfeit goods, such as Chinese-made weapon lights and optics falsely advertised as U.S.-made, as well as counterfeit ammunition. He also allegedly fabricated a letter from an optics manufacturer to trick Army personnel into accepting the substitutes. If convicted, Fascino faces up to 30 years in federal prison for each wire fraud count and up to three years for each false impersonation charge.

The case is being investigated by inspectors general from the Department of Defense and General Services Administration, along with the Army Criminal Investigation Division and the Department of the Interior, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Yuen and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Porier.