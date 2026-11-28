United Fidelity Bank's collapse is the priciest failure since First Republic Bank in 2023, with an estimated $1.83 billion cost to the FDIC.

Experts say AI stocks aren’t out of the woods yet as Huang’s hearings nearCelebrating Cheryl Casone's 20th anniversary at FOX BusinessChina has been able to 'exploit' loopholes in US laws: Nathan SalesUnited Fidelity Bank shut down Friday, ceding $5.9B in assets to First Citizens Bank in largest bank failure in 3 years The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency shut down Indiana-based United Fidelity Bank on Friday, claiming the bank was in"unsafe or unsound condition to transact business.

" The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency shut down Indiana-based United Fidelity Bank, it announced Friday, marking the largest financial institution shutdown in three years. "The OCC acted after finding that the bank was in an unsafe or unsound condition to transact business and was likely to be unable to pay its obligations or meet its depositors' demands in the normal course of business," the OCC said in a United Fidelity valued its assets at nearly $6 billion and held $5.4 billion in deposits owed back to customers, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation .

Advertisement

Advertisement

North Carolina-based First Citizens Bank & Trust Company a bid to acquire United's assets and debts, the agency wrote in a release. FILE - Signage outside the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency headquarters in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. United Fidelity depositors will become First Citizens depositors.