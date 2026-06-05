Feds Seize McLaren, Bentley, 12 Other Luxury Cars in Raid Tied to Alleged $30 Million Medicaid Fraud

Authorities say the vehicles were seized as part of an investigation into an alleged $30 million Medicaid fraud operation.

Most car enthusiasts dream of filling their garage with exotic and luxury vehicles. Federal investigators allege one group in Ohio did exactly that—but with money obtained through a massive Medicaid fraud scheme.

Now that collection, which includes a McLaren 570S, a Bentley Bentayga and a dozen other high-end cars and SUVs, is sitting in government custody. , federal authorities recently seized 14 vehicles worth approximately $800,000 as part of an investigation into an alleged $30 million behavioral health fraud scheme. Among the vehicles confiscated were six Mercedes-Benz models, aThe luxury vehicle seizure was tied to charges filed against four defendants in the Southern District of Ohio.

Prosecutors allege that two defendants operated behavioral health organizations that claimed to provide therapeutic behavioral services and psychotherapy to children and young adults attending summer camps, church groups, and recreational programs. According to the indictment, many of those services were either medically unnecessary or not provided as represented. Authorities further allege that, after one company lost its credentialing with the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, the defendants continued submitting fraudulent claims through a different organization.

The investigation was conducted by the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, the FBI, and Ohio's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. While the legal case will ultimately be decided in court, one thing is certain: this federal impound lot in Ohio suddenly became a lot more interesting. Sitting behind the fence are some of the world’s most desirable automotive machines, including a McLaren supercar, a Bentley luxury SUV, and several high-end European models.

For car enthusiasts, it's a fascinating collection. For the former owners, it may turn out to be an expensive reminder that crime doesn't pay.





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