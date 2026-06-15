Feds say a Frisco 'psychic' convinced victims to hand over $2.5 million

One victim allegedly sold a home and converted assets into gold coins before sending them to the accused psychic.

Federal prosecutors say a Frisco woman preyed on people who were struggling emotionally, a tactic the FBI says is part of a growing fraud trend costing victims hundreds of millions of dollars.

A federal indictment claims one victim sold her home, changed her divorce settlement,and liquidated her financial assets to purchase more than $2-million in gold coins, all because she believed a Texas psychic could remove a curse disrupting her love life. Federal prosecutors charged a Frisco couple, alleging they stole at least $2.5 million in a scheme to defraud 'emotionally vulnerable' victims by posing as psychics.

Bridgette Evans and Vinnie Uwanawich were part of a scheme involving at least three known victims that ran from 2021 to 2024, according to a federal complaint. An indictment claims Evans used the alias"Jolene Travis" on social media to advertise psychic services, particularly to people who were dealing with romantic or personal problems.

Court documents claim Evans would offer readings and spiritual guidance before convincing victims their problems were caused by supernatural curses or"karmic debt" or negative energy that could only be removed through cleansing rituals that involved sending money, gold, or other assets. One victim told Evans about problems she was experiencing with a former romantic partner, which Evans attributed to a “dark cloud" hanging over her, according to the indictment.

It claims Evan convinced the victim she could communicate with"angels" that specialized in cleansing this type of energy. The indictment claims Evans then persuaded this victim to liquidate financial accounts she claimed were"cursed" and wire more than $2 million to gold shops in Florida and Washington to purchase gold coins. This victim was also convinced to sell her home and take a lump-sum settlement in her divorce to purchase additional gold coins.

A second victim allegedly sent more than $86,000 in electronic payments, and a third victim allegedly lost more than $258,000 after being convinced to take out loans, purchase a Corvette for Evans, and provide access to credit cards to pay off so-called"karmic debts.

" Federal prosecutors say Evans repeatedly told victims the payments were temporary, assuring them all money and property would be returned once the ritual was complete. The indictment says that when pressed for repayment, Evans would extend the scheme by claiming the cleansings were incomplete and required additional funds. Prosecutors say the money was never returned.

According to the indictment, Uwanawich helped manage bank accounts that received victim payments, sold gold coins obtained through the scheme, and vouched for Evans' psychic abilities with victims. The indictment also alleges the fraud continued even while Evans was incarcerated in Florida on an unrelated psychic fraud conviction. Prosecutors say co-conspirators continued communicating with victims using the"Jolene Travis" identity and told them Evans was"at the altar" or"with the angels" when she was actually in jail.

While the allegations may sound unusual, federal investigators say the case reflects a broader category of confidence and romance scams that rely on emotional manipulation. According to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center, Americans reported more than $929 million in losses tied to confidence and romance fraud in 2025, including more than $584 million lost by victims age 60 and older.





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