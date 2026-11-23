The USDA released three files from its Bigfoot/Sasquatch Records collection, including reports of footprints, sightings and a suspected hoax.

The Trump administration recently released government documents involving the cryptid Bigfoot, which has remained an enduring mystery in American folklore. The federal records detail decades of reported Bigfoot sightings, including a 1982 U.S. Forest Service investigation of footprints in Washington state’s Umatilla National Forest.

Investigators examined tracks in the Mill Creek Watershed, recording measurements, taking color photographs and making plaster casts at several sites, according to the records. The files also describe reports from Montana. A six-page document written in 1980 recounts Leo Kinney’s account of finding large tracks near Petty Creek in the 1940s. Kinney said he spotted them with three hunters.

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The release also includes a report of a 2003 sighting in Sanders County. In California’s Stanislaus National Forest, Forest Service staff held a “Bigfoot in Your Backyard” forum to discuss local sightings. The agency said at the time it could neither confirm nor deny Bigfoot’s existence.

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