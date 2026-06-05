Feds pursuing 'multiple' election fraud investigations, top prosecutor says

Federal prosecutor Bill Essayli says multiple California election fraud investigations are underway as state officials reject Trump's cheating claims.

Bill Essayli, the first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, second from left, speaks during a news conference Thursday in Los Angeles.

President Trump alleged in his own social media post Wednesday that Democrats in California were ‘cheating’ in the primary election, and that there was an investigation underway in Essayli’s office. First Assistant U.S. Atty. Bill Essayli on Friday morning said his office “has multiple election fraud investigations underway,” in coordination with the FBI in Los Angeles.late Wednesday that Democrats in California were “cheating” in the state’s primary election, and that there was an investigation underway in Essayli’s office.

Essayli’s office also confirmed that one of its prosecutors — Assistant U.S. Atty. Robert Renner — was at a Los Angeles County ballot processing center Friday “to observe the vote counting process. ”Democratic officials firmly rejected Trump’s claims of cheating, which they had warned he would make in advance of the election given his long record of objecting to and claiming fraud in elections he and his party lose.

Trump provided no evidence for his claims, other than to complain about California taking a long time to count ballots and criticizing its mail ballot system, suggesting it was a source of fraud. California officials have acknowledged the process takes longer than they would like, but said that is a result of a careful, accurate count of millions of ballots, many of which were mailed on election day.

“Taking the time to do this work correctly protects voters’ rights and ensures the integrity of our elections,” California Secretary of State Shirley Weber said Thursday. “California has built a strong system that expands access, empowers voters, and ensures more Californians can fully participate in our democracy. ”Trump made claims of cheating in the vote, as had been predicted by election experts and Democratic leaders in California, who dismissed them as baseless bluster.

Essayli — a Trump loyalist the administration has kept in charge of one of the country’s largest federal prosecutor’s offices, and despite his failing to be confirmed by the Senate — also provided few details in his Friday post, saying he would not comment “on any specific investigation. ” He said that protecting California’s elections is “a top priority” for his office, and that “California’s election system has serious structural vulnerabilities.

” He said California’s mail ballot system, which a vast majority of voters rely on in the state, and its voter ID requirements -- he said there were none, but California does have measures to ensure voters are who they say they are, including signature verification -- create “conditions where fraud can go undetected and unpunished, eroding public confidence. ” “We will follow the evidence wherever it leads and prosecute any violations of federal election law to the fullest extent,” Essayli said.

He also noted that his office is working with Assistant Atty. Gen. Harmeet Dhillon, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, to “conduct a comprehensive audit of California’s voter rolls. ”The slog of counting ballots in California continued Friday as some races hang in the ballots.

Here is where we stand:who called the demand “unprecedented and illegal” and accused the federal government of trying to “abridge the right of many Americans to cast their ballots. ”The Justice Department appealed the ruling, and the case is now before the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

“The state has stonewalled every effort to verify that only eligible U.S. citizens are registered to vote,” Essayli wrote. “My office will not look the other way. We will investigate and prosecute. Every legal vote deserves to be counted.

Every illegal vote cancels one out. ” Essayli’s office did not provide any additional information about Renner’s presence at the county balloting center. Dean Logan, head of the L.A. County registrar-recorder/county clerk’s office, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta’s office has also been involved in monitoring ballot processing in the state, including during last year’s vote on Proposition 50. Bonta’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Kevin Rector is a state and national politics reporter for the Los Angeles Times who has also written extensively about police and crime, courts and legal issues and the LGBTQ+ community. Rector has won multiple national awards, including as part of a Baltimore Sun team that won theRebuilding L.A.

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