The Trump administration is asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by U.S. citizen Brian José Morales García, saying the government has immunity in immigration enforcement.

The Trump administration admitted it deported a U.S. citizen in court documents filed Friday in an ongoing federal lawsuit, stemming from a Texas Department of Public Safety traffic stop earlier this year near Fredericksburg.

Brian José Morales García, who was born in Denver and raised in Mexico before he moved to Austin, had told the trooper that he had a birth certificate and a Social Security card that proved he was a U.S. citizen before the officer called immigration enforcement officers. Morales García “is a dual citizen of the United States and Mexico,” U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons wrote in a motion filed in the case before U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin.

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It’s the first time a Trump administration official has admitted in no uncertain terms Morales García is a U.S. citizen after initially insisting he was in the country illegally. Morales García was the passenger in a pickup truck with coworkers on his way to install an air conditioning system, a job he recently had started after not finding stable work in Colorado where his brother lives.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Texas DPS didn’t immediately answer questions in emails from The Texas Tribune seeking comment about the latest court filing. In May, Morales García’s attorneys filed a lawsuit against Immigration and Customs Enforcement, DPS and the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office, which had responded to the initial traffic stop. As part of the lawsuit, Morales García is seeking an unspecified amount of money for being deported.

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The federal government’s admission that Morales García, who has since returned to the country, is a U.S. citizen is part of a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that the federal government has immunity in immigration enforcement. The judge has not made a ruling. In an April statement to the Texas Tribune , shortly after Morales García’s removal, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson cast doubt about his citizenship and insisted he was in the country illegally.

“CBP did NOT arrest a U.S. citizen,” the agency spokesperson said in a statement. “Agents determined Morales García was illegally in the U.S. through record checks. Morales García also admitted he is a Mexican national and he entered the country illegally. ” In previous interviews with the Tribune, Morales García said he told agents that he had entered the country legally through El Paso’s port of entry and had proof at home.

The agents responded by accusing him of lying “and they told me I could go to prison, so I just told them I entered illegally,” he said. Now that he’s back at home and working, he said he remains concerned.

“Am I supposed to just accept that if I get pulled over again, it’ll be the same thing? ” Morales García said in September upon returning to Austin.

“Will it be the same treatment? ” Morales García’s mother, María del Socorro García, previously said she and her sister moved from Mexico to Denver in 1999. She had two children, including Morales García and his younger brother, Miguel. Socorro García said she returned to Mexico with her sons in 2002 because she wanted them to meet their grandfather, who had been struggling with diabetes.

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Her husband followed them later, and they agreed to stay and raise their sons in Mexico. In January 2025, a family friend who also has relatives in Denver drove Morales García from Aguascalientes to the border city of Ciudad Juárez, where they drove across the bridge into El Paso. Morales García said he showed the U.S. Customs and Border Protection his birth certificate and they let them through.

“I wanted to come to the U.S. because I wanted to work and help provide for my wife who was three months pregnant at the time,” Morales García said. When the federal government and Morales García’s lawyers reached an agreement in August to allow his return into the country , U.S. Department of Homeland media officials told the Tribune they were working on a response about the development.

Then, they stopped answering inquiries and never said anything about García’s return — after questioning his citizenship for months. His arrest and removal renewed attention on the eagerness among many Texas law enforcement agencies to help the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. The state is home to roughly 1.7 million undocumented citizens and hundreds of police agencies have signed up to work with federal immigration agents.

The scrutiny over the state’s role in the president’s mass deportation effort has only increased after an ICE agent shot to death a man , Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, in Houston in July and another agent shot and wounded another man in Austin in September. There is no authoritative accounting of deported citizens. From 2015 to 2020, immigration agents arrested 674, detained 121, and removed 70 potential U.S. citizens, according to a congressional watchdog.

A more recent probe conducted by ProPublica found that more than 170 U.S. citizens were detained by immigration agents during the first nine months of Trump’s second term.