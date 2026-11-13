Feds add D.C. terrorism charge for White House Correspondents’ Dinner gunman

Cole Tomas Allen now faces a total of five charges, and is set to go to trial in September 2027.

Armed Secret Service agents stand on stage during a shooting incident at the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner n April 25.to the case of Cole Tomas Allen, the man arrested at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Association dinner in April.

Allen now faces a total of five counts, including a top charge of attempting to assassinate the president of the United States. If convicted, federal prosecutors could potentially seek a federal terrorism sentencing enhancement. Allen previouslythat broadly outlaws acts of terrorism, Cole has been charged under a local D.C. terrorism law.

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The same D.C. statute was used against Floyd Fee Corkins, the gunman who was convicted of The office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia is unique in that it prosecutes both federal crimes as well as most local crimes involving adult defendants, so it considers violations of both federal and state laws. The president appoints the head of the office, which is currently led by former judge and Fox News host Jeanine Pirro.

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Cole, federal prosecutors alleged, “attempted to kill the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump” when he charged through a Secret Service security checkpoint “armed with a 12-gauge pump action shotgun, a .38caliber pistol, multiple knives and daggers, and a significant amount of ammunition. ” Trump and Vice President JD Vance were rushed off the stage after Cole charged towards the ballroom at the Washington Hilton where the White House Correspondents Dinner was being held.

A jury trial has been set for September 7, 2027 before U.S. Judge Trevor N. McFadden. A status conference is scheduled for Dec. 4.