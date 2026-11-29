FedEx exec Richard Smith warns aging air traffic control systems put patients at risk as the carrier ships vaccines and medical devices daily.

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’is"absolutely critical" to protecting patients who depend on the reliable transportation of lifesaving medical supplies as the company moves into its busiest stretch of the year.

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"That's the reality of the situation. It's that critical that we modernize our air infrastructure, because if we don't, you won't have a safe and reliable transportation system," he said. Smith, who serves as the FedEx International COO and FedEx Airline CEO, said the shipping giant moves 18 million packages daily, including vaccines, medical devices and supplies patients rely on for surgeries.