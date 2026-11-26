A FedEx cargo plane overran Runway 26R at Miami International Airport Wednesday evening. All runways closed except 9R with no injuries reported amid severe weather.

FedEx Flight 910, a cargo aircraft traveling from Memphis to Miami, ran off the designated runway at Miami International Airport on Wednesday night. The incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. local time, prompting an immediate response from emergency services. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene shortly after the aircraft overran Runway 26R. Officials confirmed that despite the significant nature of the event, there were no injuries reported among the crew or any other individuals on the ground.

Runway Closure and Airport Operations

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue reported that the overran aircraft necessitated the immediate closure of all runways at the airport except for the south runway, designated as 9R. This partial closure severely impacted the operational capacity of the hub, which handles a high volume of both cargo and passenger traffic. Air traffic control instructions directed remaining flights to utilize the open runway to maintain limited services. The airport authority advised passengers scheduled to travel on Wednesday evening to check directly with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates before heading to the airport terminals.

Also read FedEx Cargo Plane Overruns Runway at Miami International Airport, FAA Ground Stop Delays Thanksgiving Eve Flights

FedEx Statement and FAA Investigation

FedEx issued an official statement regarding the incident, confirming that Flight 910 experienced an issue upon landing on Wednesday evening. The company expressed gratitude that its crew remained safe and reiterated that no injuries were reported. FedEx stated it is coordinating closely with investigating authorities to determine the cause of the overrun. The company directed any additional questions or inquiries regarding the specific mechanics of the incident to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for official clarification. The FAA is expected to launch its own investigation into the circumstances surrounding the landing.

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Weather Conditions and Passenger Reactions

Reports from NBC South Florida highlighted the challenging environmental conditions at the time of the incident. Severe weather, including heavy flooding, was reported across the area, creating hazardous landing conditions. One passenger interviewed at the airport described the situation as very scary but acknowledged that the weather was beyond anyone control. The traveler noted that flights should have been delayed earlier due to the super bad weather rather than operating during such dangerous conditions. Another passenger mentioned she was rescheduling her flight for Thursday after already enduring several delays.

Travel Disruptions and Future Updates

The closure of Runway 26R and the reduction of active runways to a single strip created significant bottlenecks at Miami International Airport. The disruption affected both cargo logistics and passenger travel schedules for the evening. Airlines are urged to monitor the situation closely and provide real-time updates to affected customers. The investigation by the FAA and local authorities will likely take several days to finalize a full report on the cause of the runway overrun. Until further notice, travelers should anticipate potential delays and check their flight status frequently.