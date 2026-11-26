A FedEx McDonnell Douglas MD-11 overran the runway upon landing from Memphis on Wednesday night, prompting the FAA to issue a ground stop for inbound flights and close all runways except 9R at Miami International Airport. The incident caused significant disruptions for travelers during the Thanksgiving holiday, with officials urging passengers to verify flight statuses before departure.

Thanksgiving flights into and out of Miami International Airport were disrupted on Wednesday night after a FedEx cargo flight overran the runway. The incident occurred around 8:40 p.m., when, operated by a McDonnell Douglas MD-11, ran off the runway after landing on a flight from Memphis.

The incident led the FAA to issue a ground stop for inbound flights on the eve of the Thanksgiving holiday, and all runways were closed except 9R, Miami-Dade County Commissionerand urged travelers to check their flight status before going to the airport. He also wished everyone safe travels during the holiday. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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