A FedEx cargo plane overran Runway 26R at Miami International Airport on Wednesday night, prompting a ground stop, closing most runways and delaying more than 1,000 flights during the Thanksgiving travel rush. No injuries were reported and the FAA is investigating.

A FedEx cargo plane overran a runway at Miami International Airport on Wednesday night, causing immediate flight ground stops and significant disruptions for thousands of travelers during the busiest time of the year.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that FedEx Flight 910, a McDonnell Douglas MD-11 arriving from Memphis, Tennessee, skidded off Runway 26R at approximately 8:40 p.m. The aircraft came to a stop just inside the perimeter fence near a busy road, requiring an immediate emergency response from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Also read FedEx Cargo Plane Runs Off Runway at Miami International Airport

Officials confirmed that no injuries were reported among the crew or on the ground. The FAA cited the disabled aircraft as the primary reason for issuing a ground stop that affected Miami-bound flights. The restriction took effect at 8:16 p.m. and lasted until 9:45 p.m., though the disruption continued to ripple through the airport network.

The incident forced the closure of all runways except for Runway 9R. Miami International Airport later announced that operations would resume shortly, with a south runway opening for both arrivals and departures and a diagonal runway reopening for departures only at 10:30 p.m.

FedEx issued a statement to Fox News Digital confirming the safety of its personnel. A spokesperson said the company is grateful that the crew is safe and there are no reported injuries, adding that the FAA is actively investigating the cause of the landing issue.

The ground stop and subsequent runway closures affected more than 1,000 flights. Initial data showed delays averaging 44 minutes, with some flights experiencing hold times up to 78 minutes. Officials listed the disabled aircraft and adverse runway conditions as the primary causes for the chaos.

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Flight disruptions worsened overnight as the airport struggled to clear the backlog. Average delays climbed from 47 minutes shortly after the incident to three hours and 34 minutes by early Thursday morning, leaving many passengers stranded.

Airport officials urged travelers to check directly with their airlines for updated flight information before heading to the terminal. The advisory highlighted the importance of monitoring communications given the high volume of holiday traffic passing through the hub.

This event occurred on the eve of Thanksgiving, one of the most critical travel periods in the United States. The timing exacerbated the frustration for thousands of Americans attempting to reunite with family during the holiday weekend.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with cargo operations at busy international hubs. It comes nearly three months after a Prime Air cargo jet overrun at the same airport killed five people on the ground.

That previous tragedy involved a fire that breached the perimeter fence and struck a vehicle on Northwest 67th Avenue. While the FedEx aircraft stayed within the fence, the proximity to public roads raised similar safety concerns.

Both incidents involved cargo jets overrunning the western ends of adjacent runways. The current investigation will focus on whether weather, mechanical failure, or pilot error contributed to the skid on the wet runway.

Miami International Airport continues to manage the aftermath of the incident. Authorities remain focused on restoring full operational capacity while ensuring the safety of passengers and staff.

Travelers are advised to exercise patience and flexibility as the airport works to normalize schedules. The FAA has not yet released a preliminary report on the specific cause of the FedEx Flight 910 overrun.

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The event highlights the vulnerability of critical infrastructure during peak travel seasons. Emergency services responded efficiently, preventing a potential catastrophe given the location near a major roadway.

FedEx and the FAA are cooperating fully with the investigation. Updates on the cause and potential long-term impacts on airport operations are expected in the coming days.

The disruption serves as a test of the airport's emergency response capabilities. Officials praised the coordination between federal agencies and local fire departments.

Passengers who missed their connections are now working with airlines to find alternative routes. The sheer volume of stranded travelers has put a strain on customer service resources across multiple carriers.

As the holiday rush continues, Miami International Airport remains on high alert. The focus is now on clearing the extensive backlog of delayed flights.

The incident has drawn attention to runway safety standards at major U.S. airports. Advocacy groups may call for stricter regulations following the recent series of cargo jet accidents.

For now, the immediate concern is getting millions of travelers home for Thanksgiving. The airport remains open, but delays persist for those with evening and night flights.

The Federal Aviation Administration will continue to monitor the situation closely. Any new findings from the investigation will be shared with the public as they become available.